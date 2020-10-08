IPL 2020: SRH vs KXIP- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab will meet each other for the first time in the 2020 IPL season on October 8 at the Dubai International Stadium. The teams will then return to the same venue for the reverse fixture on October 24.

Sunrisers and Kings XI have played some nail-biting encounters over the years, giving fans some great memories to cherish. To understand how the two sides have fared against each other in the past editions of the IPL, let’s take a look at their head-to-head statistics.

Overall Head-to-Head: (14 matches- SRH 10 | KXIP 4)

SRH and KXIP have faced each other 14 times in the IPL so far and the Hyderabad-based team currently leads the head-to-head 10-4.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

Sunrisers holds a slender lead over Kings XI in the recent past, winning three of their past five matches.

Last 5 matches

SRH won by 45 runs

KXIP won by 6 wickets

SRH won by 13 runs

KXIP won by 15 runs

SRH won by 26 runs

Last encounter:

In 2019, Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 45 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Batting first, Sunrisers set Kings XI a massive target of 213. David Warner top-scored with 82, while Manish Pandey scored 36. In response, Kings XI, despite KL Rahul’s 79, could only manage 167/8 in 20 overs.

Last meeting in the UAE:

The two teams met at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in 2014, where Kings XI Punjab (193/6 in 20 overs) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (121/10 in 20 overs) by 72 runs. wickets.

Top Performers:

Let’s glance through the top performers of this fixture over the years.

Leading run-getters:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (574)

Kings XI Punjab: Manan Vohra (195)

Highest Score in an innings:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (81)

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle (104*)

Most Wickets:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (18)

Kings XI Punjab: Sandeep Sharma (15)

Best Bowling Figures:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (5/19)

Kings XI Punjab: Ankit Rajpoot (5/14)

Highest Innings Total:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 212/6

Kings XI Punjab: 211/4