Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: SRH vs KXIP- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for IPL 2020 Live Updates: SRH vs KXIP, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will face off in the 22nd game of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE on Thursday. Team Sportstar 08 October, 2020 06:33 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad holds a slender lead over Kings XI Punjab in the recent past, winning three of their past five matches. - SPORTZPICS/ISL Team Sportstar 08 October, 2020 06:33 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab will meet each other for the first time in the 2020 IPL season on October 8 at the Dubai International Stadium. The teams will then return to the same venue for the reverse fixture on October 24. Sunrisers and Kings XI have played some nail-biting encounters over the years, giving fans some great memories to cherish. To understand how the two sides have fared against each other in the past editions of the IPL, let’s take a look at their head-to-head statistics.Overall Head-to-Head: (14 matches- SRH 10 | KXIP 4)SRH and KXIP have faced each other 14 times in the IPL so far and the Hyderabad-based team currently leads the head-to-head 10-4.Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)Sunrisers holds a slender lead over Kings XI in the recent past, winning three of their past five matches.Last 5 matchesSRH won by 45 runsKXIP won by 6 wicketsSRH won by 13 runsKXIP won by 15 runsSRH won by 26 runs Last encounter:In 2019, Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 45 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Batting first, Sunrisers set Kings XI a massive target of 213. David Warner top-scored with 82, while Manish Pandey scored 36. In response, Kings XI, despite KL Rahul’s 79, could only manage 167/8 in 20 overs.Last meeting in the UAE:The two teams met at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in 2014, where Kings XI Punjab (193/6 in 20 overs) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (121/10 in 20 overs) by 72 runs. wickets.Top Performers:Let’s glance through the top performers of this fixture over the years.Leading run-getters:Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (574) Kings XI Punjab: Manan Vohra (195)Highest Score in an innings:Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (81) Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle (104*)Most Wickets:Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (18) Kings XI Punjab: Sandeep Sharma (15)Best Bowling Figures:Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (5/19)Kings XI Punjab: Ankit Rajpoot (5/14)Highest Innings Total:Sunrisers Hyderabad: 212/6 Kings XI Punjab: 211/4 Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos