SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Gayle might make playing XI, toss at 7pm

Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad are plagued with issues in the bowling department. When the two sides meet at the Dubai International Stadium today, the focus will be on the power-hitters.

The build-up

Kings XI has been unlucky in its first two losses; one being in the Super Over against Delhi Capitals, followed by a miraculous run chase of 227 by Rajasthan Royals — the highest ever in the Indian Premier League. But it got completely outplayed by Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings last week.

David Warner’s side joined the party after two early losses. It bounced back against Delhi, then it beat Chennai but found itself gagged against a strong Mumbai.

Besides Mohammed Shami, no other bowler has been consistent for Kings XI, especially at death. Sheldon Cottrell delivered in bits and pieces but the left-armer has been wicketless in his last three appearances. T20 specialist Chris Jordan did not cause much damage either.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s hip injury ruled him out of the tournament; Sunrisers roped in Prithvi Raj Yarra as his replacement but it remains to be seen if the Andhra pacer is included in the playing XI with seasoned campaigners Sandeep Sharma and Siddarth Kaul around.

But if Khaleel Ahmed isn’t fit, Prithvi Raj — who has played two IPL games for Kolkata Knight Riders in the past — may just sneak in.

There is a buzz that Kings XI may include hard-hitter Chris Gayle and finger-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman to bolster the combination. And in that case, Glenn Maxwell — who hasn’t fired yet — may have to sit out. Jordan can make way for Mujeeb, while the team management can also consider Ishan Porel as the second seamer.

The key men

Kings XI has scored more than 60 per cent of its runs from the opening combination. K.L. Rahul (302 runs) and Mayank Agarwal (272 runs) have been batting fearlessly from the start, and it will be a battle between the Kings XI openers and the Sunrisers bowling attack.

It will be also interesting to gauge Warner’s approach against a fiery Shami upfront. But Sunrisers’ middle-order is a cause for concern.



HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD



Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab will meet each other for the first time in the 2020 IPL season on October 8 at the Dubai International Stadium. The teams will then return to the same venue for the reverse fixture on October 24.

Sunrisers and Kings XI have played some nail-biting encounters over the years, giving fans some great memories to cherish. To understand how the two sides have fared against each other in the past editions of the IPL, let’s take a look at their head-to-head statistics.



Overall H2H: (14 matches- SRH 10 | KXIP 4)

SRH and KXIP have faced each other 14 times in the IPL so far and the Hyderabad-based team currently leads the head-to-head 10-4.

Recent H2H: (Last 5 matches)

Sunrisers holds a slender lead over Kings XI in the recent past, winning three of their past five matches.

Last 5 matches

SRH won by 45 runs

KXIP won by 6 wickets

SRH won by 13 runs

KXIP won by 15 runs

SRH won by 26 runs

Last encounter:

In 2019, Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 45 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Batting first, Sunrisers set Kings XI a massive target of 213. David Warner top-scored with 82, while Manish Pandey scored 36. In response, Kings XI, despite KL Rahul’s 79, could only manage 167/8 in 20 overs.

Last meeting in the UAE:

The two teams met at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in 2014, where Kings XI Punjab (193/6 in 20 overs) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (121/10 in 20 overs) by 72 runs.

Top Performers:

Let’s glance through the top performers of this fixture over the years.

Leading run-getters:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (574)

Kings XI Punjab: Manan Vohra (195)

Highest Score in an innings:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (81)

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle (104*)

Most Wickets:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (18)

Kings XI Punjab: Sandeep Sharma (15)

Best Bowling Figures:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (5/19)

Kings XI Punjab: Ankit Rajpoot (5/14)

Highest Innings Total:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 212/6

Kings XI Punjab: 211/4



TOP FIVE PLAYERS WITH MOST POINTS YOU MUST HAVE IN YOUR FANTASY SQUAD



1. KL Rahul (KXIP) - 117.5 points

2. Mayank Agarwal (KXIP) - 113.5 points

3. Mohammad Shami (KXIP) - 82 points

4. Rashid Khan (SRH) - 77 points

5. Sheldon Cottrell (KXIP) - 73 points

NUMBER-CRUNCHING

Highest run-getter: KL Rahul (302)

KL Rahul (302) Highest wicket-taker: Kagiso Rabada (12)

Kagiso Rabada (12) Highest individual score: KL Rahul (132*)

KL Rahul (132*) Best bowling figures: Jasprit Bumrah (4/20)

Jasprit Bumrah (4/20) Best economy: Axar Patel (4.57)

PREDICTED XI

SRH Probable XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed



KXIP Probable XI: KL Rahul (c), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami, Sheldon Cottrell

SQUADS



Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Sanjay Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bavanaka Sandeep, Basil Thampi, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma.



Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hardus Viljoen, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh



IPL 2020 Points Table

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Mumbai Indians 6 4 2 8 +1.488 Delhi Capitals 5 4 1 8 +1.060 Kolkata Knight Riders 5 3 2 6 +0.002 Royal Challengers Bangalore 5 3 2 6 -1.355 Chennai Super Kings 6 2 4 4 -0.371 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 2 3 4 -0.417 Rajasthan Royals 5 2 3 4 -0.826 Kings XI Punjab 5 1 4 2 +0.178



WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2020 - SUNRISERS HYDERABAD VS KINGS XI PUNJAB LIVE?



The Indian Premier League match Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming will also be available on the Hotstar app or website exclusively for VIP and Premium users.