There was a commotion when a projectile from the stands fell at Lucknow Super Giants fielder Prerak Mankad at long-on after the home team Sunrisers Hyderabad appealed for a no-ball which was turned down by the third umpire in the 19th over.

This led to a six-minute stoppage of play after the Super Giants dug-out was seen in animated gestures with even the normally cool Andy Flower was seen engaged in serious discussion with the umpires and other match officials.

The response from the officials was pretty quick to ensure there was no further delay in the proceedings.

Luckily, everything was normal in the space of a few minutes and the innings was duly completed but it was one incident by one fan which tarnished the image of the die-hard Hyderabad fans who have been showing great composure and passion despite facing so many hurdles out there in the stands.

More so, in scorching heat, the fact that about 23,000 were there to witness today’s afternoon game was plain proof of their love for the game.