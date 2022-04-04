IPL News

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2022: Playing XI updates, Dream11 prediction, toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants full squads

IPL 2022 LSG vs SRH: Here's the playing XI, toss and team updates for tonight's Indian Premier League 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 04 April, 2022 08:27 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Lucknow Super Giants in its second IPL 2022 match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday.   -  SPORTZPICS

Here are the head-to-head stats for match 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants.

Predicted 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI: Kane Williamson (C), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Unavailable Players: Sean Abott, Glenn Phillips

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI:  KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Aayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan

Unavailable Players: Marcus Stoinis

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock

Batters: Kane Williamson, Evin Lewis, Abdul Samad

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

SRH 5: 6 LSG Credits left: 0.0


TOSS RESULTS

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2021

TOTAL MATCHES: 14

TOSSES WON: 7 LOST: 7

RESULTS AFTER WINNINGS TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 0/7 MATCHES LOST: 7/7

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 3/7 MATCHES LOST: 4/7

SRH V KKR - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 10 RUNS

SRH V RCB - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 6 RUNS

MI V SRH - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 13 RUNS

PBKS V SRH - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH WON BY 9 WICKETS

SRH V DC - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH LOST IN SUPER OVER

CSK V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO BAT - SRH LOST BY 7 WICKETS

RR V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH LOST 55 RUNS

DC V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE T0 BAT - SRH LOST BY 8 WICKETS

SRH V PBKS - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 5 RUNS

SRH V RR - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH WON BY 7 WICKETS

SRH V CSK - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO BAT - SRH LOST BY 6 WICKETS

KKR V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO BAT - SRH LOST BY 6 WICKETS

RCB V SRH - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO BAT - SRH WON BY 4 RUNS

SRH V MI - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 42 RUNS

LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2022*

LSG vs GT - LSG LOST THE TOSS - LSG FORCED TO BAT - LSG LOST BY 5 WICKETS
LSG vs CSK - LSG WON THE TOSS - LSG CHOSE TO FIELD - LSG WON BY 6 WICKETS

 

FULL  SQUADS

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD COMPLETE SQUAD

Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Saurabh Dubey

LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS COMPLETE SQUAD

KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

Where and how to watch live coverage of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2022 match?

The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will be available on Hotstar.