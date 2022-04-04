SRH vs LSG, IPL 2022: Playing XI updates, Dream11 prediction, toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants full squads

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2021 TOTAL MATCHES: 14 TOSSES WON: 7 LOST: 7 RESULTS AFTER WINNINGS TOSS: MATCHES WON: 0/7 MATCHES LOST: 7/7 RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS: MATCHES WON: 3/7 MATCHES LOST: 4/7 SRH V KKR - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 10 RUNS SRH V RCB - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 6 RUNS MI V SRH - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 13 RUNS PBKS V SRH - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH WON BY 9 WICKETS SRH V DC - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH LOST IN SUPER OVER CSK V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO BAT - SRH LOST BY 7 WICKETS RR V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH LOST 55 RUNS DC V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE T0 BAT - SRH LOST BY 8 WICKETS SRH V PBKS - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 5 RUNS SRH V RR - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH WON BY 7 WICKETS SRH V CSK - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO BAT - SRH LOST BY 6 WICKETS KKR V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO BAT - SRH LOST BY 6 WICKETS RCB V SRH - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO BAT - SRH WON BY 4 RUNS SRH V MI - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 42 RUNS LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2022* LSG vs GT - LSG LOST THE TOSS - LSG FORCED TO BAT - LSG LOST BY 5 WICKETS

LSG vs CSK - LSG WON THE TOSS - LSG CHOSE TO FIELD - LSG WON BY 6 WICKETS