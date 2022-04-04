IPL News SRH vs LSG, IPL 2022: Playing XI updates, Dream11 prediction, toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants full squads IPL 2022 LSG vs SRH: Here's the playing XI, toss and team updates for tonight's Indian Premier League 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 04 April, 2022 08:27 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Lucknow Super Giants in its second IPL 2022 match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar Last Updated: 04 April, 2022 08:27 IST Here are the head-to-head stats for match 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants.Predicted 11Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI: Kane Williamson (C), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran MalikUnavailable Players: Sean Abott, Glenn PhillipsREAD: IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad aiming to bounce back against Lucknow Super Giants READ: Dhoni magic again: Runs out Rajapaksa in IPL, revives memories of Mustafizur dismissal Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI: KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Aayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh KhanUnavailable Players: Marcus StoinisSRH vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Team PredictionWicketkeeper: KL Rahul, Quinton de KockBatters: Kane Williamson, Evin Lewis, Abdul SamadAll-rounders: Aiden Markram, Jason Holder, Krunal PandyaBowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran MalikSRH 5: 6 LSG Credits left: 0.0TOSS RESULTSSUNRISERS HYDERABAD - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2021TOTAL MATCHES: 14TOSSES WON: 7 LOST: 7RESULTS AFTER WINNINGS TOSS:MATCHES WON: 0/7 MATCHES LOST: 7/7RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:MATCHES WON: 3/7 MATCHES LOST: 4/7SRH V KKR - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 10 RUNSSRH V RCB - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 6 RUNSMI V SRH - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 13 RUNSPBKS V SRH - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH WON BY 9 WICKETSSRH V DC - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH LOST IN SUPER OVERCSK V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO BAT - SRH LOST BY 7 WICKETSRR V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH LOST 55 RUNSDC V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE T0 BAT - SRH LOST BY 8 WICKETSSRH V PBKS - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 5 RUNSSRH V RR - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH WON BY 7 WICKETSSRH V CSK - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO BAT - SRH LOST BY 6 WICKETSKKR V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO BAT - SRH LOST BY 6 WICKETSRCB V SRH - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO BAT - SRH WON BY 4 RUNSSRH V MI - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 42 RUNSLUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2022*LSG vs GT - LSG LOST THE TOSS - LSG FORCED TO BAT - LSG LOST BY 5 WICKETSLSG vs CSK - LSG WON THE TOSS - LSG CHOSE TO FIELD - LSG WON BY 6 WICKETS READ: IPL 2022: Need to improve batting in powerplay, says DC coach Ponting FULL SQUADSSUNRISERS HYDERABAD COMPLETE SQUADRahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Saurabh DubeyLUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS COMPLETE SQUADKL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Mayank YadavWhere and how to watch live coverage of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2022 match?The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will be available on Hotstar.