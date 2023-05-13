SRH vs LSG toss update, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad wins toss, to bat first vs Lucknow Super Giants

TOSS UPDATES

Aiden Markram wins the toss for SRH and he has chosen to bat first against LSG.

Lucknow Super Giants has beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad on both occasions when the sides have come together, with the latest coming early in the season in a low-scoring encounter in Lucknow.

Krunal Pandya’s side will look to extend its domination over SRH on Saturday as the two sides lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

SRH IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS

⦿ vs RR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by 72 runs (Hyderabad)

⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by five wickets (Lucknow)

⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by eight wickets (Mohali)

⦿ vs KKR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 23 runs (Kolkata)

⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 14 runs (Hyderabad)

⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by seven wickets (Chennai)

⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by seven runs (Hyderabad)

⦿ vs DC: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by nine runs (Delhi)

⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by five runs (Hyderabad)

⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss; forced to ball - won by four wickets (Jaipur)

LSG IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS