SRH vs LSG toss update, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad wins toss, to bat first vs Lucknow Super Giants

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants hasn’t had much luck with the toss, with the side winning only three coin flips so far this season.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 13 May, 2023 13:18 IST
Lucknow Super Giants captain Krunal Pandya (with the ball) during the training session on the eve of the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday

Lucknow Super Giants captain Krunal Pandya (with the ball) during the training session on the eve of the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

TOSS UPDATES

Aiden Markram wins the toss for SRH and he has chosen to bat first against LSG.

Lucknow Super Giants has beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad on both occasions when the sides have come together, with the latest coming early in the season in a low-scoring encounter in Lucknow.

LIVE BLOG - SRH vs LSG

Krunal Pandya’s side will look to extend its domination over SRH on Saturday as the two sides lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

SRH IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS

  • ⦿ vs RR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by 72 runs (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by five wickets (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by eight wickets (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 23 runs (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 14 runs (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by seven wickets (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by seven runs (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by nine runs (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by five runs (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss; forced to ball - won by four wickets (Jaipur)

LSG IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS

  • ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 50 runs (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 12 runs (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by five wickets (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by one wicket (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by two wickets (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 10 runs (Jaipur)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by seven runs (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 56 runs (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by 18 runs (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - No Result (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Won the toss, opted to bowl - lost by 56 runs (Ahmedabad)

