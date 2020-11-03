IPL 2020: SRH vs MI- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 56 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Tuesday.

Head-to-head: (15 matches - SRH 7 | MI 8)

The two teams have faced each other 15 times in the IPL so far, and MI has dominated the fixture by winning it 8 times.

Last IPL meeting:

MI (208/5 in 20 overs) beat DC (174/7 in 20 overs) by 34 runs.

Earlier this season, the sides squared off in Sharjah on October 4, Sunday. The Mumbai-based outfit defeated the Hyderabad-based outfit by 34 runs. Batting first, Mumbai rode on Quinton de Kock's 67 and a late blitz from the Pandya brothers to put on a massive total in the first innings. In response, despite David Warner's 44-ball 60, Hyderabad eventuall fell well short of the target.

IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

SRH- Hyderabad heads into this must-win game on the back of two straight wins. It has won three of its last five matches. (3:2)

MI- Mumbai, too, heads into the contest after two consecutive victories. It has also won three of its last five matches. (3:2)

Current position in the table:

SRH (5th): Hyderabad currently holds the fifth position in the points table after bagging 14 points from 13 matches. The side has won six matches and lost seven.

MI (1st): After nine wins and four losses from 13 matches, Mumbai currently sits at the top of the points table with 18 points and was the first team to qualify for the playoffs.



Top performers so far-SRH :

Top-scorers Top wicket-takers David Warner (444) Rashid Khan (18) Manish Pandey (380) T. Natarajan (14) Jonny Bairstow (345) Sandeep Sharma (10)

Top performers so far-MI :