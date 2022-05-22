SRH vs PBKS Live Score Updates, IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad takes on Punjab Kings in final league game; toss at 7:00 PM

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MATCH PREVIEW

Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will engage in a dead rubber at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday. With both teams out of contention for IPL playoff spots, there is nothing more than pride at stake in this final group stage encounter of the season.

Punjab (12 points) could have stayed in contention if not for a 17-run loss to Delhi Capitals in its previous outing. Mayank Agarwal and his men made heavy weather of a modest 160-run target set by DC, and exited the tournament. Mayank and head coach Anil Kumble will face tough questions on why the unit failed to make the cut despite possessing genuine match-winners like Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada and others.

After a promising start to the campaign, it all went pear shaped for SRH in the latter stages. SRH lost five of its last six matches to undo all the good work put in. A close three-run win over Mumbai Indians on Tuesday proved to be too little too late.

SRH VS PBKS FULL SQUADS

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Umran Malik, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran (wk), T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagdeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Glenn Phillips (wk), Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Benny Howell.

