SRH vs PBKS score LIVE IPL 2023: Toss updates, Playing 11; Rabada return in focus as Punjab Kings faces Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH vs PBKS Live Score: Get the IPL score updates, ball-by-ball commentary updates between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings from Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated:   09 April, 2023 18:37 IST
Catch the LIVE score and updates from SRH vs PBKS IPL 2023 match.

Catch the LIVE score and updates from SRH vs PBKS IPL 2023 match. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for IPL

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match from Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad.

April 09, 2023 18:36
Most runs in SRH vs PBKS
  • David Warner - 700 runs in 14 innings
  • Shikhar Dhawan - 306 runs in 13 innings
  • K.L. Rahul - 263 runs in 8 innings

April 09, 2023 18:30
Punjab Kings’ Harpreet Brar on the importance of dot balls in T20 cricket

In a format where the batsmen swing the long levers and dismantle the bowlers in the slightest margin of error, left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar opined that in T20 cricket, bowling dot balls is equivalent to taking wickets.

Punjab Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 14th IPL match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Sunday and the spinner is confident of doing well in the tournament.

“Bowling dot balls is equivalent to taking wickets in T20 cricket. When the opposition is scoring runs, primarily my job is to restrict the flow of runs and of course, pick wickets. But not allowing the batsmen to score and to keep the opposition to a low total is the goal,” the Punjab spinner said.

-V.S. Aravind

IPL 2023: ‘Bowling dot balls is equivalent to taking wickets in T20,’ says Punjab’s Harpreet Brar

April 09, 2023 18:21
SRH Home Record

Played: 59

Won: 32

Lost: 25

Tied: 2

Win-Loss Ratio: 1.280

April 09, 2023 18:12
SRH best performances vs PBKS

SRH highest individual score vs PBKS: Jonny Bairstow 97 (55) - Dubai 2020

SRH best bowling figures vs PBKS: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5/19 (4) - Hyderabad 2017

April 09, 2023 18:06
PBKS best performances vs SRH

PBKS highest individual score vs SRH: Chris Gayle 104*(63) - Mohali 2018

PBKS best bowling figures vs SRH: Ankit Rajpoort 5/14 (4) - Hyderabad 2018

April 09, 2023 17:58
PBKS highest and lowest totals vs SRH

PBKS highest score vs SRH: 211/4 (18.4); Punjab Kings won by six wickets - Hyderabad 2014

PBKS lowest score vs SRH: 119 (19.2); Sunrisers Hyderabad won 12 runs - Hyderabad 2018

April 09, 2023 17:49
SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jitesh Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Rahul Tripathi, Abdul Samad

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Washington Sundar (vc)

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Abdul Rashid, Nathan Ellis

Team Composition: SRH 6:5 PBKS Credits Left: 15.5

April 09, 2023 17:42
SRH highest and lowest totals vs PBKS

SRH highest score vs PBKS: 212/6 (20); Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 45 runs - Hyderabad 2019

SRH lowest score vs PBKS: 114 (19.5); Punjab Kings won by 12 runs - Dubai 2020

April 09, 2023 17:34
IPL 2023 Points Table

IPL Points Table 2023: Updated standings after MI vs CSK Match 12 - Chennai in top 4, Mumbai eighth

April 09, 2023 17:27
Arriving Soon for Punjab!

England batter Liam Livingstone is set to get fitness clearance from the ECB by the weekend and will join his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Punjab Kings on April 10.

Livingstone has not played competitive cricket since suffering a knee injury on his Test debut in Pakistan four months ago. He had also endured an ankle injury last year and that flared up in recent weeks to make his rehab tougher.

An IPL source told PTI that Livingstone is arriving in India on April 10.

“He will be arriving on Monday,” the source said.

It is certain that he will miss Punjab Kings’ third game of the season against Surnisers Hyderabad on April 9 but could play its fourth game at home on April 13.

On Thursday, Livingtone said he is close to regaining full fitness.

“(I’m) getting there, finally,” Livingstone said on LancsTV’s coverage of Lancashire’s opening County Championship fixture against Surrey.

“It’s been a long road: three or four days a week at the gym over the last three or four months. Maybe towards the end of this week, or start of next week, I’ll fly out to India and get going again.

Livingstone is an important player for Punjab Kings, who retained him on a contract worth Rs 11.50 crore ahead of the auction last year. He had hammered 437 runs last season at a strike rate of 182.08.

-PTI

April 09, 2023 17:24
Predicted Lineups - PBKS

PBKS predicted XI (batting first): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS predicted XI (bowling first): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Player options: Rishi Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Harpreet Bhatia, Mohit Rathee, Atharva Taide.

April 09, 2023 17:22
A huge boost for Punjab Kings?

Punjab fans, here’s one for you. Look who was seen training ahead of the SRH vs PBKS match.

April 09, 2023 17:16
Head to Head Record

Matches Played: 20

SRH: 13

PBKS: 7

Last Result: Punjab Kings won by five wickets (Mumbai 2022)

April 09, 2023 17:12
Orange Army at home

This will be SRH’s second-straight home game. Much needed as the side eyes to open its account in IPL 2023.

April 09, 2023 17:10
Predicted Lineups - SRH

SRH predicted XI (batting first): Anmolpreet Singh (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

SRH predicted XI (bowling first): Anmolpreet Singh (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (capt.), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Impact Player options: Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Marco Jansen, Mayank Dagar, Kartik Tyagi.

April 09, 2023 17:07
PBKS Results in IPL 2023
  • Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 runs
  • Beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 runs

April 09, 2023 17:04
SRH Results in IPL 2023
  • Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 72 runs
  • Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 5 wickets

April 09, 2023 16:40
Wednesday’s with WV

Catch the latest episode of Wednesday’s with WV with former India player Lakshmipathi Balaji.

April 09, 2023 16:39
SRH vs PBKS Preview

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be keen to inculcate a fresh approach when it faces an upbeat Punjab Kings in the 14th match of the IPL at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Having got off to a losing start this season, the 2016 IPL winners will aim to resurrect their campaign against a Shikhar Dhawan-led side who have ticked almost all boxes in this tournament so far.

-V.S. Aravind

Full Preview:

IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad hopes for first win against Punjab Kings

April 09, 2023 16:35
SRH vs PBKS Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh(w), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid, Heinrich Klaasen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mayank Markande, Mayank Dagar, Marco Jansen, Abhishek Sharma, Upendra Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Akeal Hosein, Vivrant Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Samarth Vyas

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Matthew Short, Mohit Rathee, Kagiso Rabada, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Baltej Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Raj Bawa, Shivam Singh

April 09, 2023 16:34
SRH vs PBKS Streaming Info

When will SRH vs PBKS IPL 2023 be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will be held on April 9, Sunday.

Where will SRH vs PBKS IPL 2023 be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will SRH vs PBKS IPL 2023 start?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast SRH vs PBKS IPL 2023 match?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where is the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2023 live streaming available?

The IPL 2023 match Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app

