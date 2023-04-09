SRH vs PBKS score LIVE IPL 2023: Toss updates, Playing 11; Rabada return in focus as Punjab Kings faces Sunrisers Hyderabad

Arriving Soon for Punjab!

England batter Liam Livingstone is set to get fitness clearance from the ECB by the weekend and will join his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Punjab Kings on April 10.

Livingstone has not played competitive cricket since suffering a knee injury on his Test debut in Pakistan four months ago. He had also endured an ankle injury last year and that flared up in recent weeks to make his rehab tougher.

An IPL source told PTI that Livingstone is arriving in India on April 10.

“He will be arriving on Monday,” the source said.

It is certain that he will miss Punjab Kings’ third game of the season against Surnisers Hyderabad on April 9 but could play its fourth game at home on April 13.

On Thursday, Livingtone said he is close to regaining full fitness.

“(I’m) getting there, finally,” Livingstone said on LancsTV’s coverage of Lancashire’s opening County Championship fixture against Surrey.

“It’s been a long road: three or four days a week at the gym over the last three or four months. Maybe towards the end of this week, or start of next week, I’ll fly out to India and get going again.

Livingstone is an important player for Punjab Kings, who retained him on a contract worth Rs 11.50 crore ahead of the auction last year. He had hammered 437 runs last season at a strike rate of 182.08.

-PTI