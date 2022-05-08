SRH vs RCB, IPL 2022: Dream11 Prediction; Predicted Playing XI, Head to head stats and toss updates

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE - TOSS - IPL 2021 TOTAL MATCHES: 15 TOSSES WON: 10 LOST: 5 RESULTS AFTER WINNINGS TOSS: MATCHES WON - 6/10 MATCHES LOST - 4/10 RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS: MATCHES WON - 3/5 MATCHES LOST - 2/5 MI V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 2 WICKETS SRH V RCB - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 6 RUNS RCB V KKR - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB WON BY 38 RUNS RCB V RR - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 10 WICKETS CSK V RCB - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO FIELD - RCB LOST BY 69 RUNS DC V RCB - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 1 RUN PBKS V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB LOST BY 34 RUNS KKR V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB LOST BY 9 WICKETS RCB V CSK - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB LOST BY 6 WICKETS RCB V MI - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 54 RUNS RR V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 7 WICKETS RCB V PBKS - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB WON BY 6 RUNS RCB V SRH - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB LOST BY 4 RUNS RCB V DC - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 7 WICKETS PLAYOFFS RCB V KKR - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB LOST BY 4 WICKETS SUNRISERS HYDERABAD - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2021 TOTAL MATCHES: 14 TOSSES WON: 7 LOST: 7 RESULTS AFTER WINNINGS TOSS: MATCHES WON: 0/7 MATCHES LOST: 7/7 RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS: MATCHES WON: 3/7 MATCHES LOST: 4/7 SRH V KKR - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 10 RUNS SRH V RCB - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 6 RUNS MI V SRH - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 13 RUNS PBKS V SRH - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH WON BY 9 WICKETS SRH V DC - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH LOST IN SUPER OVER CSK V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO BAT - SRH LOST BY 7 WICKETS RR V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH LOST 55 RUNS DC V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE T0 BAT - SRH LOST BY 8 WICKETS SRH V PBKS - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 5 RUNS SRH V RR - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH WON BY 7 WICKETS SRH V CSK - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO BAT - SRH LOST BY 6 WICKETS KKR V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO BAT - SRH LOST BY 6 WICKETS RCB V SRH - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO BAT - SRH WON BY 4 RUNS SRH V MI - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 42 RUNS