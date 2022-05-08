IPL News

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2022: Dream11 Prediction; Predicted Playing XI, Head to head stats and toss updates

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2022: Here's the playing XI, toss and team updates for the Indian Premier League 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 08 May, 2022 12:09 IST

Faf du Plessis' RCB take on Kane Williamson's SRH at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.   -  SPORTZPICS

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 08 May, 2022 12:09 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 54 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.


RCB vs SRH PREDICTED PLAYING 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudesai, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

RELATED

 

RCB vs SRH DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTION

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Kane Williamson, Faf du Plessis (c), Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Aiden Markram (vc), Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Team Composition: SRH 5:6 RCB, Credits left: 0.5

SRH vs RCB TOSS RESULTS

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE - TOSS - IPL 2021

TOTAL MATCHES: 15

TOSSES WON: 10 LOST: 5

RESULTS AFTER WINNINGS TOSS: MATCHES WON - 6/10 MATCHES LOST - 4/10

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS: MATCHES WON - 3/5 MATCHES LOST - 2/5

MI V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 2 WICKETS

SRH V RCB - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 6 RUNS

RCB V KKR - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB WON BY 38 RUNS

RCB V RR - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 10 WICKETS

CSK V RCB - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO FIELD - RCB LOST BY 69 RUNS

DC V RCB - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 1 RUN

PBKS V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB LOST BY 34 RUNS

KKR V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB LOST BY 9 WICKETS

RCB V CSK - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB LOST BY 6 WICKETS

RCB V MI - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 54 RUNS

RR V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 7 WICKETS

RCB V PBKS - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB WON BY 6 RUNS

RCB V SRH - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB LOST BY 4 RUNS

RCB V DC - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 7 WICKETS

PLAYOFFS

RCB V KKR - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB LOST BY 4 WICKETS

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2021

TOTAL MATCHES: 14

TOSSES WON: 7 LOST: 7

RESULTS AFTER WINNINGS TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 0/7 MATCHES LOST: 7/7

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 3/7 MATCHES LOST: 4/7

SRH V KKR - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 10 RUNS

SRH V RCB - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 6 RUNS

MI V SRH - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 13 RUNS

PBKS V SRH - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH WON BY 9 WICKETS

SRH V DC - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH LOST IN SUPER OVER

CSK V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO BAT - SRH LOST BY 7 WICKETS

RR V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH LOST 55 RUNS

DC V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE T0 BAT - SRH LOST BY 8 WICKETS

SRH V PBKS - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 5 RUNS

SRH V RR - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH WON BY 7 WICKETS

SRH V CSK - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO BAT - SRH LOST BY 6 WICKETS

KKR V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO BAT - SRH LOST BY 6 WICKETS

RCB V SRH - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO BAT - SRH WON BY 4 RUNS

SRH V MI - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 42 RUNS

 

FULL SQUADS

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Washington Sundar, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, David Willey, Sherfane Rutherford, Karn Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Aneeshwar Gautam

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH RCB vs SRH, IPL 2022 LIVE?

The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired live on the Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD from 3:30PM. The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App