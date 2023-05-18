IPL News

SRH vs RCB Toss Updates, IPL 2023 LIVE: Who will win the coin flip - du Plessis or Markram?

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2023 Toss: Get the latest updates from the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Hyderabad.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 18 May, 2023 17:08 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Faf du Plessis in action.

Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Faf du Plessis in action. | Photo Credit: KUNAL PATIL/PTI

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.

Here are the toss results of both the sides ahead of today’s game.

SRH IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS

  • ⦿ vs RR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by 72 runs (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by five wickets (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by eight wickets (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 23 runs (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 14 runs (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by seven wickets (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by seven runs (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by nine runs (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by five runs (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss; forced to ball - won by four wickets (Jaipur)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss; opted to bat - lost by seven wickets (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Won the toss, opted to bowl - lost by 34 runs (Ahmedabad)

RCB toss result in IPL 2023:

  • ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by eight wickets (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 81 runs (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by one wicket (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 23 runs (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by eight runs (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 24 runs (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by seven runs (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 21 runs (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by 18 runs (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by seven wickets (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by 112 runs (Jaipur)

