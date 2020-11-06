SRH vs RCB, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Kohli's Bangalore vs Warner's Hyderabad Predicted Playing 11 Today Match, Head-to-Head Record, Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Friday.

David Warner’s men have won their last three games and appear to have got the combination right; Virat Kohli’s side will need its game-changers to step up. Here's the preview for tonight's Eliminator - READ

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI

1. Aaron Finch (Overseas)

2. Devdutt Padikkal

3. Virat Kohli (C)

4. A. B. de Villiers (Overseas\Wk)

5. Shivam Dube

6. Moeen Ali (Overseas)

7. Chris Morris (Overseas)

8. Washington Sundar

9. Yuzvendra Chahal

10. Mohammed Siraj

11. Navdeep Saini

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

1. David Warner (C/Overseas)

2. Jonny Bairstow (Overseas)

3. Wriddhiman Saha (Wk)

4. Manish Pandey

5. Virat Singh

6. Jason Holder (Overseas)

7. Vijay Shankar

8. Rashid Khan (Overseas)

9. T Natarajan

10. Siddarth Kaul

11. Khaleel Ahmed

Head-to-head: (16 matches - RCB 7 | SRH 9)

The two teams have faced each other 16 times in the IPL so far. SRH has dominated the head-to-head count with a 9-7 win/loss record.

Last IPL meeting:

RCB (120/7 in 20 overs) lost to SRH (121/5 in 14.1 overs) by 5 wickets.

In the reverse fixture this season, the sides had squared off at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on October 31, Saturday. The Sunrisers beat the Royal Challengers by five wickets on the back of an all-round performance from West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder.

IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

SRH - Hyderabad has lost just one of its last five games and is on a three-match winning streak (4:1).

RCB - Meanwhile, Bangalore has won only one of its last five matches and is currently on a four-game losing streak (1:4).

Top performers so far - Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Top run-scorers Top wicket-takers David Warner (529) Rashid Khan (19) Manish Pandey (380) T. Natarajan (14) Jonny Bairstow (345) Sandeep Sharma (13)

Top performers so far - Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Top run-scorers Top wicket-takers Devdutt Padikkal (472) Yuzvendra Chahal (20) Virat Kohli (460) Chris Morris (11) AB de Villiers (398) Mohammed Siraj (9)

IPL Playoffs Report Card: (win:loss)

SRH: 2016-champion Sunrisers Hyderabad has played nine playoff matches in the history of IPL. It has won four games, while losing five (4:5).

RCB: Three-time finalist Royal Challengers Bangalore has featured in IPL playoff games 11 times. It has won five outings and lost six (5:6).

IPL Overall Results:

Year Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore 2008 N/A 7TH 2009 N/A 2ND 2010 N/A 3RD 2011 N/A 2ND 2012 N/A 5TH 2013 4TH 5TH 2014 6TH 7TH 2015 6TH 3RD 2016 1ST 2ND 2017 4TH 8TH 2018 2ND 6TH 2019 4TH 8TH

Purple Cap holder: Jasprit Bumrah 27 wickets

Orange Cap Holder: KL Rahul 670 runs

The Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Josh Philippe, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.

Match Details

Eliminator: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date: November 6, Friday

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Playoffs Schedule:

DATE & DAY MATCH TIME (IST) VENUE November 5, Thursday Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Dubai November 6, Friday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi November 8, Sunday Qualifier 2 - Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi November 10, Tuesday Mumbai Indians vs Winner of Qualifier 2 7:30 PM Dubai

