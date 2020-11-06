IPL 2020 News SRH vs RCB, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Kohli's Bangalore vs Warner's Hyderabad Predicted Playing 11 Today Match, Head-to-Head Record, Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table IPL 2020 Eliminator, RCB vs SRH Live Updates: Get the latest updates and news on today's match, IPL head-to-head updates, players to watch out for today's match, team squad updates, predicted playing Xl and more at Sportstar. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 06 November, 2020 11:40 IST David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha have given Hyderabad flying starts of late. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar Last Updated: 06 November, 2020 11:40 IST The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Friday.David Warner’s men have won their last three games and appear to have got the combination right; Virat Kohli’s side will need its game-changers to step up. Here's the preview for tonight's Eliminator - READRoyal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI1. Aaron Finch (Overseas)2. Devdutt Padikkal3. Virat Kohli (C)4. A. B. de Villiers (Overseas\Wk)5. Shivam Dube6. Moeen Ali (Overseas)7. Chris Morris (Overseas)8. Washington Sundar9. Yuzvendra Chahal10. Mohammed Siraj11. Navdeep Saini IPL 2020 Orange Cap holder LIVE: KL Rahul remains top, Kishan moves 4th after fifty vs DC Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI1. David Warner (C/Overseas)2. Jonny Bairstow (Overseas)3. Wriddhiman Saha (Wk)4. Manish Pandey5. Virat Singh6. Jason Holder (Overseas)7. Vijay Shankar8. Rashid Khan (Overseas)9. T Natarajan10. Siddarth Kaul11. Khaleel AhmedCricket Australia (CA) has confirmed dates and venues for India tour. Virat Kohli's India will play the limited-overs leg in Sydney and Canberra ahead of four-match Test series starting with a day-night Test in Adelaide. India will also play two warm-up matches against an Australia A squad - a three-day red-ball game at Drummoyne Oval between December 6-8, followed by a three-day, day-night match at the SCG from December 11-13. The Indian squad will leave for Australia from Dubai after the IPL final on November 10. They are expected to be under quarantine till November 26.You can find the Indian cricket team list for the Australia series here - India squad for Australia series: Rohit Sharma not part of India squads for tour Down Under WATCH EPISODE 6 OF OUR NEWEST SERIES T20 TIME FEATURING INDIAN BATSMAN CHETESHWAR PUJARA Former Australia cricket captain Steve Waugh says on-field “sledging” by Australia during the upcoming Test series won’t bother India skipper Virat Kohli. And it may even inspire him - READHead-to-head: (16 matches - RCB 7 | SRH 9)The two teams have faced each other 16 times in the IPL so far. SRH has dominated the head-to-head count with a 9-7 win/loss record.Last IPL meeting:RCB (120/7 in 20 overs) lost to SRH (121/5 in 14.1 overs) by 5 wickets.In the reverse fixture this season, the sides had squared off at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on October 31, Saturday. The Sunrisers beat the Royal Challengers by five wickets on the back of an all-round performance from West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder.READ | This is the best performance: Rohit after MI beats Delhi to enter IPL 2020 final IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)SRH - Hyderabad has lost just one of its last five games and is on a three-match winning streak (4:1).RCB - Meanwhile, Bangalore has won only one of its last five matches and is currently on a four-game losing streak (1:4).Top performers so far - Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad:Top run-scorersTop wicket-takersDavid Warner (529)Rashid Khan (19)Manish Pandey (380)T. Natarajan (14)Jonny Bairstow (345)Sandeep Sharma (13) Top performers so far - Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore:Top run-scorersTop wicket-takersDevdutt Padikkal (472)Yuzvendra Chahal (20)Virat Kohli (460)Chris Morris (11)AB de Villiers (398)Mohammed Siraj (9) IPL Playoffs Report Card: (win:loss)SRH: 2016-champion Sunrisers Hyderabad has played nine playoff matches in the history of IPL. It has won four games, while losing five (4:5).RCB: Three-time finalist Royal Challengers Bangalore has featured in IPL playoff games 11 times. It has won five outings and lost six (5:6).IPL Overall Results:YearSunrisers HyderabadRoyal Challengers Bangalore2008N/A7TH2009N/A2ND2010N/A3RD2011N/A2ND2012N/A5TH20134TH5TH20146TH7TH20156TH3RD20161ST2ND20174TH8TH20182ND6TH20194TH8TH Purple Cap holder: Jasprit Bumrah 27 wicketsOrange Cap Holder: KL Rahul 670 runsThe SquadsRoyal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Josh Philippe, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav.Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.Match DetailsEliminator: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Date: November 6, FridayTime: 7:30 p.m.Playoffs Schedule:DATE & DAYMATCHTIME (IST)VENUENovember 5, ThursdayMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals7:30 PMDubaiNovember 6, FridaySunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7:30 PMAbu DhabiNovember 8, SundayQualifier 2 - Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 17:30 PMAbu DhabiNovember 10, TuesdayMumbai Indians vs Winner of Qualifier 27:30 PMDubai When and Where To Watch Eliminator IPL 2020 - SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE LIVE?The Indian Premier League Eliminator match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. 