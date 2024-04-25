MagazineBuy Print

SRH vs RCB Toss updates, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin toss today in Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru encounter?

SRH v RCB: Check the toss result and updates from the IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. 

Published : Apr 25, 2024 17:10 IST , Chennai

Nigamanth P _11728

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match 41 of the Indian Premier League at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. 

Toss at 7PM IST

SRH - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 2

Result after losing toss: Wins - 4; Losses: 0

KKR - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins: 0; Losses: 4

Result after losing toss: Wins: 1; Losses: 3

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games

Team winning the toss: Wins: 7; Losses: 4

Team batting first: Wins: 5; Losses: 6

SQUADS

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU

Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

