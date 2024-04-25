SRH vs RCB Toss updates, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin toss today in Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru encounter?

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match 41 of the Indian Premier League at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.
SRH - Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Result after winning toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 2
Result after losing toss: Wins - 4; Losses: 0
KKR - Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Result after winning toss: Wins: 0; Losses: 4
Result after losing toss: Wins: 1; Losses: 3
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games
Team winning the toss: Wins: 7; Losses: 4
Team batting first: Wins: 5; Losses: 6
SQUADS
SUNRISERS HYDERABAD
Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal
ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU
Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.
