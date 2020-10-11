IPL 2020: SRH vs RR- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will meet each other for the first time in the 2020 IPL season on October 11 at the Dubai International Stadium. The teams will then return to the same venue for the reverse fixture on October 22.

Sunrisers and Royals have played some memorable encounters over the years, including a high-scoring encounter in Hyderabad in 2019. To understand how the two sides have fared against each other in the past editions of the IPL, let’s take a look at their head-to-head statistics.

Overall Head-to-Head: (11 matches- SRH 6 | RR 5)

SRH and RR have faced each other 11times in the IPL so far and the Hyderabad-based team currently leads the head-to-head 6-5.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

Sunrisers holds a convincing advantage over Rajasthan in the recent past, claiming victory in four of the past five matches.

Last 5 matches:

RR won by 7 wickets

SRH won by 5 wickets

SRH won by 11 runs

SRH won by 9 wickets

SRH won by 7 runs

Last encounter:

Rajasthan Royals won by seven wickets in Jaipur. Led by Manish Pandey’s 61, Sunrisers put on 160/8 in the first innings. Four bowlers, Oshane Thomas, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron and Shreyas Gopal, scalped two wickets each. The home side then chased down the target in 19.1 overs. Sanju Samson remained not-out on 48, while Liam Livingstone scored 26-ball 44.

Last meeting in the UAE:

The two teams met at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in 2014, where Rajasthan Royals (135/6 after 19.3 overs) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (133/6 after 20 overs) by 4 wickets.

Top Performers:

Let’s glance through the top performers of this fixture over the years.

Leading run-getters:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan (253)

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (347)

Highest Score in an innings:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan (78*)

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (102*)

Most Wickets:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (9)

Rajasthan Royals: James Faulkner (12)

Best Bowling Figures:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/14)

Rajasthan Royals: James Faulkner (5/16)

Highest Innings Total:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 201/5

Rajasthan Royals: 198/2