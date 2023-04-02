SRH vs RR head-to-head record in IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals wins, most runs, wickets, stats

Two former champions - Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals - will open their IPL 2023 campaign at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.
Sunrisers and Royals have squared off 16 times in the Indian Premier League and have evenly shared the spoils. Both have won eight matches each.
They last played against each other in March 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Sanju Samson powered Royals to 210 with 55 runs in just 27 deliveries. Yuzvendra Chahal then starred with the ball to reduce Sunrisers to 149/7 and complete a comprehensive 61 run victory.
MOST RUNS IN SRH vs RR IN IPL
|Players
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Sanju Samson(RR)
|15
|567
|43.61
|135.00
|102*
|Ajinkya Rahane(RR)
|11
|347
|34.70
|108.09
|70
|Shikhar Dhawan(SRH)
|9
|253
|31.62
|122.81
|78*
MOST WICKETS IN SRH vs RR IN IPL
|Players
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy
|BI
|James Faulkner(RR)
|7
|12
|14.00
|6.72
|5/16
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar(SRH)
|10
|11
|27.72
|7.72
|4/14
|Rashid Khan(SRH)
|8
|9
|23.11
|6.50
|2/25