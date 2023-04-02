IPL News

SRH vs RR head-to-head record in IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals wins, most runs, wickets, stats

SRH vs RR: Here is the head-to-head record between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals before their match on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
02 April, 2023 10:48 IST
02 April, 2023 10:48 IST
Sanju Samson is the leading run-scorer in the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals fixture.

Sanju Samson is the leading run-scorer in the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals fixture. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

SRH vs RR: Here is the head-to-head record between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals before their match on Sunday.

Two former champions - Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals - will open their IPL 2023 campaign at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Sunrisers and Royals have squared off 16 times in the Indian Premier League and have evenly shared the spoils. Both have won eight matches each.

They last played against each other in March 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Sanju Samson powered Royals to 210 with 55 runs in just 27 deliveries. Yuzvendra Chahal then starred with the ball to reduce Sunrisers to 149/7 and complete a comprehensive 61 run victory.

SRH vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN IPL
Matches Played: 16
SRH: 8
RR: 8
Last played: Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs (Pune; March 2022)

MOST RUNS IN SRH vs RR IN IPL

PlayersMatchesRunsAverageStrike RateHS
Sanju Samson(RR)1556743.61135.00102*
Ajinkya Rahane(RR)1134734.70108.0970
Shikhar Dhawan(SRH)925331.62122.8178*

MOST WICKETS IN SRH vs RR IN IPL

PlayersMatchesWicketsAverageEconomyBI
James Faulkner(RR)71214.006.725/16
Bhuvneshwar Kumar(SRH)101127.727.724/14
Rashid Khan(SRH)8923.116.502/25

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis

RR coach Sangakkara: 130 runs was never enough

Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what

Slide shows

IPL 2019: MI beat KKR at home, finish on top of the table

KKR vs SRH: Rampaging Russell overshadows Warner whirlwind

IPL 2019: Debutants who could impress

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us