SRH vs RR head-to-head record in IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals wins, most runs, wickets, stats

Two former champions - Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals - will open their IPL 2023 campaign at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Sunrisers and Royals have squared off 16 times in the Indian Premier League and have evenly shared the spoils. Both have won eight matches each.

They last played against each other in March 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Sanju Samson powered Royals to 210 with 55 runs in just 27 deliveries. Yuzvendra Chahal then starred with the ball to reduce Sunrisers to 149/7 and complete a comprehensive 61 run victory.

SRH vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN IPL Matches Played: 16 SRH: 8 RR: 8 Last played: Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs (Pune; March 2022)

MOST RUNS IN SRH vs RR IN IPL

Players Matches Runs Average Strike Rate HS Sanju Samson(RR) 15 567 43.61 135.00 102* Ajinkya Rahane(RR) 11 347 34.70 108.09 70 Shikhar Dhawan(SRH) 9 253 31.62 122.81 78*

MOST WICKETS IN SRH vs RR IN IPL