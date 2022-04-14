IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News IPL 2022: Sunrisers sans Washington to face the might of Knight Riders Washington Sundar’s injury-forced absence poses a selection headache for Sunrisers Hyderabad; second-placed Kolkata Knight Riders will be keen to get back to winning ways. Amol Karhadkar MUMBAI 14 April, 2022 18:31 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson will be buoyed by his team's recent performances. - Sportzpics Amol Karhadkar MUMBAI 14 April, 2022 18:31 IST It rose to the Indian Premier League party later than expected.Just when Sunrisers Hyderabad was getting its act together, winning two in a row, it faces a new selection headache ahead of the Friday night face-off versus fancied Kolkata Knight Riders.The Orange Army will be forced to seek a replacement for Washington Sundar. The reliable all-rounder split his webbing during the win versus Gujarat Titans earlier in the week. With Washington ruled out, it will be interesting to see how the Sunrisers rejig their combination to cover all bases in spin bowling.FOLLOW OUR COVERAGE OF IPL 2022It has at its disposal the Karnataka duo of leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal and left-arm spinner J. Suchith, both effective batters. However, if the management feels the need to strengthen the big-hitting department in the lower order, it may pave way for Abdul Samad’s return to the side.Onus on the top orderWith a key player missing, Sunrisers will be hoping for its top five batters to continue to fire and make up for the absence of Washington at the Brabourne Stadium. Rahul Tripathi will be eager to go hard against his previous franchise.With Tripathi having found his touch along with Abhishek Sharma, captain Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram, it will be a treat for the spectators when they come up against one of the most effective bowling units of the tournament.That the well-oiled attack, with Umesh Yadav being a revelation, will be fresh after four-day break augurs well for the Kolkata franchise.TEAMS (FROM)Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Sean Abbott, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Saurabh Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Priyam Garg, Shreyas Gopal, Marco Jansen, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Aiden Markram, T. Natarajan, Glenn Phillips, Nicholas Pooran, R. Samarth, Shashank Singh, Romario Shepherd, Jagadeesha Suchith, Rahul Tripathi, Umran Malik, Vishnu Vinod, Washington Sundar (ruled out).Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Aman Khan, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, B. Indrajith, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammad Nabi, Sunil Narine, Pratham Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Ramesh Kumar, Nitish Rana, Rasikh Salam, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Shivam Mavi, Rinku Singh, Tim Southee, Abhijeet Tomar, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav. Match begins at 7.30pm IST Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :