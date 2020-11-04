IPL 2020 News Women's T20 Challenge 2020 LIVE Updates: SUP vs VEL Team Prediction, Dream 11, Supernovas vs Velocity Probable XI, Team News, Line-up, Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Vice-captain T20 Match 1 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM Women's T20 Challenge 2020, Supernovas vs Velocity Predicted Playing 11, Dream 11 Match Day Team Squad Live Updates: A look at the Predicted XI of SUP and VEL, head-to-head record, Updates - Sportstar Team Sportstar Last Updated: 04 November, 2020 12:09 IST Harmanpreet Kaur's Supernovas will take on Mithali Raj's Velocity in Match 1 of the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. (File Photo) - V. V. Krishnan Team Sportstar Last Updated: 04 November, 2020 12:09 IST Supernovas will take on Velocity in the first match of the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The PreviewIt has been a trying eight months for India's women cricketers. They haven't had a game all this while following the coronavirus outbreak.Women’s T20 Challenge: Back in business!As expected, they all would be raring to go as the Women's T20 Challenge begins at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. In the opening match, Harmanpreet Kaur's Supernovas takes on Mithali Raj's Velocity.Both the sides competed in last year's final at Jaipur in front of a crowd of 15,000. It had an exciting finish, with Supernovas winning by five wickets, off the last ball.The squads:Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Athapaththu (SL), Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shashikala Siriwardene (SL), Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman (WI), Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka (SA) and Muskan Malik.Velocity: Mithali Raj (capt), Veda Krishnamurthy, Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (wk), Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek (NZ), Danielle Wyatt (Eng), Sune Luus (SA), Jahanara Alam (Ban) and M. Anagha.