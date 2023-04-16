IPL News

Suryakumar Yadav to lead Mumbai Indians vs KKR; Rohit Sharma out with ‘stomach bug’

Suryakumar Yadav will lead Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
16 April, 2023 15:30 IST
16 April, 2023 15:30 IST
Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians and Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders at the toss.

Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians and Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders at the toss. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Suryakumar Yadav will lead Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

At the toss, the stand-in skipper said Rohit Sharma has a stomach bug. However, Rohit was named on the Impact Player bench and could come out to bat when Mumbai Indians chases.

Suryakumar comes into the match on the back of a dreadful run of form. He was dismissed for a golden duck, his fourth in the last six innings, in the previous match against Delhi Capitals. In IPL 2023, Suryakumar has scored 16 runs in three innings.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Vyshak Vijaykumar thrilled about three-wicket haul on debut for RCB

IPL 2023 - Wayne Parnell: Bowlers let our batters down in RCB’s close loss to LSG

IPL 2023 - Nicholas Pooran credits spin bowler, belief in abilities for LSG’s thrilling win against RCB

Slide shows

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

RCB vs LSG Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants pulls off one-wicket win after heart-stopping last-ball drama

CSK vs RR Highlights in Pics: Rajasthan Royals breaches fort Chepauk after 15 years; Sandeep Sharma holds his nerve despite Dhoni scare

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us