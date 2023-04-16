Suryakumar Yadav will lead Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

At the toss, the stand-in skipper said Rohit Sharma has a stomach bug. However, Rohit was named on the Impact Player bench and could come out to bat when Mumbai Indians chases.

Suryakumar comes into the match on the back of a dreadful run of form. He was dismissed for a golden duck, his fourth in the last six innings, in the previous match against Delhi Capitals. In IPL 2023, Suryakumar has scored 16 runs in three innings.