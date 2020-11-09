IPL 2020 News

Women's T20 Challenge final: Trailblazers beats Supernovas to lift maiden title

Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers beat Supernovas in the final by 16 runs to win the Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah.

09 November, 2020 22:55 IST

Trailblazers beat Supernovas in the final to win the Women's T20 Challenge.   -  BCCI/IPL

Trailblazers beat Supernovas by 16 runs in the final to lift its maiden Women's T20 Challenge title in Sharjah on Monday.

Opting to field, Supernovas restricted Trailblazers to 118/8 despite Smriti Mandhana's 49-ball 68. Radha Yadav claimed the maiden five-wicket haul (5/16) in the short history of the competition to deny the final flourish to Trailblazers' innings.

Salma Khatun (3/18) and Deepti Sharma (2/9) strangled Supernovas in the chase to close out the win for Trailblazers.

Supernovas skipper Harmanpreet Kaur battled with a limp through her knock of 36-ball 30 but ultimately fell in the 19th over to Khatun.

 

