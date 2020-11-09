Women's T20 Challenge final: Trailblazers beats Supernovas to lift maiden title

Trailblazers beat Supernovas by 16 runs in the final to lift its maiden Women's T20 Challenge title in Sharjah on Monday.

Opting to field, Supernovas restricted Trailblazers to 118/8 despite Smriti Mandhana's 49-ball 68. Radha Yadav claimed the maiden five-wicket haul (5/16) in the short history of the competition to deny the final flourish to Trailblazers' innings.

Salma Khatun (3/18) and Deepti Sharma (2/9) strangled Supernovas in the chase to close out the win for Trailblazers.

Supernovas skipper Harmanpreet Kaur battled with a limp through her knock of 36-ball 30 but ultimately fell in the 19th over to Khatun.