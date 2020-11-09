Home IPL 2020 News Women's T20 Challenge final: Trailblazers beats Supernovas to lift maiden title Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers beat Supernovas in the final by 16 runs to win the Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah. Team Sportstar 09 November, 2020 22:55 IST Trailblazers beat Supernovas in the final to win the Women's T20 Challenge. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 09 November, 2020 22:55 IST Trailblazers beat Supernovas by 16 runs in the final to lift its maiden Women's T20 Challenge title in Sharjah on Monday.Opting to field, Supernovas restricted Trailblazers to 118/8 despite Smriti Mandhana's 49-ball 68. Radha Yadav claimed the maiden five-wicket haul (5/16) in the short history of the competition to deny the final flourish to Trailblazers' innings.Salma Khatun (3/18) and Deepti Sharma (2/9) strangled Supernovas in the chase to close out the win for Trailblazers.Supernovas skipper Harmanpreet Kaur battled with a limp through her knock of 36-ball 30 but ultimately fell in the 19th over to Khatun. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos