Umran Malik clocks 152.95kph against RCB, becomes fastest Indian in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2021 when he clocked 152.95kph in the eighth over during Royal Challengers Bangalore's chase.

Former New Zealand pacer Danny Morrison, on air during the match, said Malik's run-up was reminiscent of Pakistan pace great Waqar Younis.

Meet Umran Malik, the SRH bowler who clocked 150 kph on IPL debut

The 21-year-old Jammu & Kashmir fast bowler had breached the 150kph barrier in the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders. He was signed as a "short-term Covid-19 replacement" for T Natarajan, who had to be placed in isolation after testing positive for the virus.

Malik has played just one T20 and one List A game in the Indian domestic circuit.