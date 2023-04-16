Venkatesh Iyer becomes first KKR batter to score hundred since McCullum in 2008, slams second century of IPL 2023

Venkatesh Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders smashed the second century of IPL 2023, off 49 balls, against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Harry Brook of Sunrisers Hyderabad had scored an unbeaten 55-ball 100 against Knight Riders to become the season’s first centurion.

Venkatesh is only the second Kolkata Knight Riders batter to score a hundred in the IPL, after Brendon McCullum, who had struck a blistering century (158* off 73) against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first-ever IPL match in 2008.

The left-hander’s previous best in the IPL was a 40-ball 83 which came against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last week. This was also Venkatesh’s maiden hundred in all T20s.

The Madhya Pradesh batter perished for a 51-ball 104 in the 18th over as he miscued a reverse-scoop shot to the fielder at short third-man. His innings was studded with six fours and nine sixes.

Venkatesh turned heads in his debut IPL season in 2021, scoring 370 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 128.47 and averaging 41.11. His ability to bowl medium-pace also made him an exciting all-round prospect and Venkatesh earned his India cap later in 2021 in a T20I against New Zealand.

Venkatesh has played nine T20Is, scoring 133 runs while striking at 162.19 and picking five wickets at an economy of 8.18. In the two ODIs he has played so far, he has 24 runs to his name.

However, Venkatesh couldn’t replicate his dream debut IPL season in 2022, and amassed just 182 runs in 12 innings, averaging 16.55 at a strike rate of 107.69. He bowled just four overs in that season without picking a wicket.