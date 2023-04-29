IPL News

Vijay Shankar: I have worked a lot on mental aspect of my game

Crediting the Gujarat Titans management for the team’s good showing, Vijay said different players raised their game and performed for the side in different matches.

Y. B. Sarangi
KOLKATA 29 April, 2023 22:47 IST
Vijay Shankar also appreciated captain Hardik Pandya for leading by example.

Vijay Shankar also appreciated captain Hardik Pandya for leading by example.

Vijay Shankar feels that a fresh approach has resulted in his improved showing of late.

Having played some useful knocks, including the 24-ball unbeaten 51 to take Gujarat Titans to victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Saturday, all-rounder Vijay said the work he put in reflected in his game.

“I was out for five-six months due to injury. I did pretty well in the Ranji Trophy. I changed a lot of things. Not just diet, I also worked a lot on the mental aspect of my game. With all that, the (GT) management also helped me here. It’s coming out good for me,” said Vijay.

“The amount of practice we do as a team is unbelievable. Every individual in our team practices so hard. We find ways to come out good in difficult situations.”

Vijay also appreciated captain Hardik Pandya for leading by example. “Hardik is really aggressive. He is taking up a lot of responsibilities. That is why players trust him and do whatever the team asks them to do,” said Vijay.

KKR top-scorer Rahmanullah Gurbaz (81 off 39) said his side scored about 20 runs less than what was required.

“Sometimes the momentum goes away, sometimes luck does not favour. But we are working hard,” said Gurbaz, following KKR’s sixth loss.

