Virat Kohli caught by Rohit Sharma as batting struggle continues in IPL 2020

RCB vs MI, IPL 2020 LIVE: Kohli, who was out for 14 off 13 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and for 1 off 5 against Kings XI Punjab, has struggled to get going with the bat this season. Team Sportstar 28 September, 2020 20:37 IST RCB skipper Virat Kohli is enduring a bad patch with the bat. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 28 September, 2020 20:37 IST Virat Kohli suffered his third consecutive failure with the bat after being dismissed for just three from 11 balls in the IPL 2020 match against Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Monday. Rahul Chahar got rid of Kohli with a good length ball just outside off. Chahar got the ball to turn away from the right-hander, who had a half-hearted push at it, only to be caught by Rohit Sharma at extra-cover. Kohli, who was out for 14 off 13 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and for 1 off 5 against Kings XI Punjab, has struggled to get going with the bat this season. IPL 2020, RCB vs MI Live Score: Kohli departs, de Villiers comes out to bat Earlier, Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal got RCB off to a flying start, collecting 59 off the Powerplay. Finch hit 52 off 35 balls before being snapped up by Trent Boult. The 81-run stand was also RCB's third highest opening partnership in IPL.