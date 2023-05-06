Virat Kohli completed 1000 runs against Delhi Capitals in all T20s on Saturday at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi.

Starting the innings with 999 runs against the opponent, Kolhi reached the milestone with a boundary on the off side.

Out of the 1000 runs, 24 runs came during a Champions League T20 game in 2009 when the franchise was named Delhi Daredevils.

Kohli has nine fifties against DC in IPL, the most the right-hander has scored against any opponent in the tournament.

His highest score against the Delhi franchise is 99, which happened in the 2013 season. Kohli was runout in the last ball of the first innings. But his knock helped his side to a four-run win.

MORE TO FOLLOW