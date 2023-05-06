IPL News

Virat Kohli completes 1000 runs against Delhi Capitals

DC vs RCB, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli reached the milestone in 28 innings against Delhi Capitals.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 06 May, 2023 19:32 IST
CHENNAI 06 May, 2023 19:32 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli in action against Delhi Capitals.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli in action against Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: Aijaz Rahi

DC vs RCB, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli reached the milestone in 28 innings against Delhi Capitals.

Virat Kohli completed 1000 runs against Delhi Capitals in all T20s on Saturday at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi.

Also Read
DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: RCB 6/0; Virat, du Plessis start for RCB

Starting the innings with 999 runs against the opponent, Kolhi reached the milestone with a boundary on the off side.

Out of the 1000 runs, 24 runs came during a Champions League T20 game in 2009 when the franchise was named Delhi Daredevils.

Kohli has nine fifties against DC in IPL, the most the right-hander has scored against any opponent in the tournament.

His highest score against the Delhi franchise is 99, which happened in the 2013 season. Kohli was runout in the last ball of the first innings. But his knock helped his side to a four-run win.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh defends inexperienced Indian players after DC falls to another loss

IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi says batting failure to blame for LSG loss, sub-130 total chasable

IPL 2023 - Shubman Gill: We left too much for the lower middle order to do

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us