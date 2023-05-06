IPL News

Virat Kohli completes 7000 runs in IPL during DC vs RCB

Virat Kohli became the first batter to get to 7000 runs in IPL, a total he scored over 225 innings in the competition.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 06 May, 2023 19:41 IST
CHENNAI 06 May, 2023 19:41 IST
Virat Kohli plays a shot against Delhi Capitals.

Virat Kohli plays a shot against Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

Virat Kohli became the first batter to get to 7000 runs in IPL, a total he scored over 225 innings in the competition.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli became the first batter to get to 7000 IPL runs during his side’s game against Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi.

Also Read
DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: RCB 51/0; du Plessis attacks in PowerPlay

The 34-year-old batter got to the 7000-run mark in his 225th IPL innings with a cut shot against Axar Patel which raced to the fence. DC also happens to be Kohli’s favourite IPL opponent, having got to 100 T20 runs against the side in the same game early on.

Kohli is well ahead of second-placed Shikhar Dhawan in the all-time run getters list in IPL, with the left-handed batter sitting on 6536 runs currently.

Kohli, who has represented RCB throughout his IPL career starting from the first edition in 2008, has 49 fifties and five hundreds in the tournament, at an average of 36.59.

The right-handed batter also holds the record for the most runs scored in a single edition of IPL, thanks to the 973 runs he accumulated for RCB in 2016, which also won him his only Orange Cap in the tournament.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh defends inexperienced Indian players after DC falls to another loss

IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi says batting failure to blame for LSG loss, sub-130 total chasable

IPL 2023 - Shubman Gill: We left too much for the lower middle order to do

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us