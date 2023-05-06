Virat Kohli completes 7000 runs in IPL during DC vs RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli became the first batter to get to 7000 IPL runs during his side’s game against Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi.

The 34-year-old batter got to the 7000-run mark in his 225th IPL innings with a cut shot against Axar Patel which raced to the fence. DC also happens to be Kohli’s favourite IPL opponent, having got to 100 T20 runs against the side in the same game early on.

Kohli is well ahead of second-placed Shikhar Dhawan in the all-time run getters list in IPL, with the left-handed batter sitting on 6536 runs currently.

Kohli, who has represented RCB throughout his IPL career starting from the first edition in 2008, has 49 fifties and five hundreds in the tournament, at an average of 36.59.

The right-handed batter also holds the record for the most runs scored in a single edition of IPL, thanks to the 973 runs he accumulated for RCB in 2016, which also won him his only Orange Cap in the tournament.