RCB vs KXIP, IPL 2020: Virat Kohli drops KL Rahul twice, Punjab skipper cashes in with ton

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli, one of the safest pair of hands in international cricket, dropped Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul twice in the IPL 2020 match in Dubai on Thursday.

Rahul was dropped on 83 when Kohli moved to his right in the deep and tried to take the catch over his head, but the ball didn't stick. Six runs later, Rahul miscued one towards long-off, Kohli ran in, got into a good position only to spill yet another simple chance.

READ| RCB vs KXIP, IPL 2020 LIVE: Former Bangalore man KL Rahul slams 132 for Punjab, highest score ever by an Indian

Rahul went on to slam a 100 off just 62 balls as KXIP became the second team after Rajasthan Royals to post a 200-plus total in IPL 2020. Rahul finished unbeaten on 132 off 69 - highest score ever by an Indian in the IPL and the first century of the 2020 season. He hammered 14 fours and seven sixes as RCB bowlers were taken to the cleaners. Punjab plundered 74 in the last four overs, the second-most by any team in a T20 game in the UAE, to finish on 206/3.