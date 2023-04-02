IPL News

Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to register half-century of fifties in IPL

Virat Kohli became the first India batter to register scores of 50-plus on 50 occasions in the IPL during a match against Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
02 April, 2023 22:43 IST
02 April, 2023 22:43 IST
Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore in action.

Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore in action. | Photo Credit: Ron Gaunt

Virat Kohli became the first India batter to register scores of 50-plus on 50 occasions in the IPL during a match against Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Virat Kohli became the first Indian batter to register scores of 50 or more on 50 occasions in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during a match against Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Kohli brought up his 45th IPL fifty off 38 balls. He also has five centuries to his name in the league. The Royal Challengers Bangalore batter went past Shikhar Dhawan, who has 49 scores of 50-plus in the IPL (47 half-centuries and two centuries).

David Warner, who is currently leading Delhi Capitals, leads the list of players with most scores of 50 or more in the IPL. Warner has breached the 50-run mark 60 times (56 half-centuries and four centuries) in the IPL. Kohli is second on the list while Dhawan comes third.

BATTERS WITH MOST SCORES OF 50+ IN IPL

BattersMatches 50+50s/100s RunsStrike Rate
David Warner 1636056/45937140.42
Virat Kohli2245045/56692129.38
Shikhar Dhawan2074947/24971126.41
AB de Villiers1844340/33403151.68
Rohit Sharma 2284140/14536129.62

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis

RR coach Sangakkara: 130 runs was never enough

Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what

Slide shows

IPL 2019: MI beat KKR at home, finish on top of the table

KKR vs SRH: Rampaging Russell overshadows Warner whirlwind

IPL 2019: Debutants who could impress

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us