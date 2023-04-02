Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to register half-century of fifties in IPL

Virat Kohli became the first Indian batter to register scores of 50 or more on 50 occasions in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during a match against Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Kohli brought up his 45th IPL fifty off 38 balls. He also has five centuries to his name in the league. The Royal Challengers Bangalore batter went past Shikhar Dhawan, who has 49 scores of 50-plus in the IPL (47 half-centuries and two centuries).

David Warner, who is currently leading Delhi Capitals, leads the list of players with most scores of 50 or more in the IPL. Warner has breached the 50-run mark 60 times (56 half-centuries and four centuries) in the IPL. Kohli is second on the list while Dhawan comes third.

BATTERS WITH MOST SCORES OF 50+ IN IPL