Kohli LBW after DRS against Mumbai Indians triggers fan debate

Mumbai Indians' (MI) Dewald Brevis' very first ball in the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw the back of Virat Kohli of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, it did not go without its own share of controversy.

Brevis and his MI teammates went up in appeal for Kohli's leg-before wicket following the first ball of the 19th over. On-field umpire K. N. Ananthapadmanabhan was quick to raise his finger, however, Kohli immediately resorted to the Decision Review System (DRS).

FOLLOW | RCB vs MI Highlights, IPL 2022: Bangalore thrashes Mumbai by seven wickets for third straight win

The UltraEdge on the giant screen showed a slight deflection as the ball passed the bat before going onto crash into Kohli's pads. However, third umpire Ulhas Gandhe wasn't convinced and stuck with Ananthapadmanabhan's original call.

Virat Kohli reaction after he given out.



BCCI seriously need a top class TV umpire and as well as more technology to give justice to the player.#IPL2022 #ViratKohli #BCCI



pic.twitter.com/ZsR38t55mo — RohitAthaliya #IPL2022 #ViratKohli (@RohitAthaliya) April 9, 2022

Kohli was visibly furious as he walked back to the dugout, having made 48 off 36 balls. Although the wicket didn't have an impact on the result as RCB beat MI by seven wickets, Kohli missed out on a possible half-century. The dismissal initiated heated fan debates on social media.