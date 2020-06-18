Vivo to remain IPL title sponsor for now

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will continue its association with Vivo for now even as calls of boycotting Chinese goods get louder, following the stand-off in the Galwan Valley a couple of days ago.

The Chinese technology giant is the title sponsor for the Indian Premier League and had bagged the sponsorship rights in 2018 for five years for ₹2,199 crore (₹440 crore annually).

“As of now, there is no such plan,” BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told Sportstar, making it clear that the contract will not be terminated. The treasurer also admitted that the money earned from the company is helping India’s cause and ‘is not the other way round’.

“When we are allowing Chinese companies to sell their products in India, whatever money they are taking from the Indian customers, they are paying a part of it to the BCCI as brand promotion. The BCCI is paying 42 per cent tax on that money to the Indian government. So, that way, it is supporting India’s cause and is not the other way round,” Dhumal said.

“We need to think rationally. Today, if we officially decide against buying Chinese products, I am all for it. But now that the Chinese products are being sold, what’s the (problem)? The money is not going out of India.”

However, the treasurer clarified that the Board is open to review its sponsorship policy for the next cycle. “Whenever the next cycle comes, we will take decisions in the best interest of the country and not BCCI. That will be the focus,” Dhumal said.

Vivo was awarded the title sponsorship at a time the BCCI was run by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators and Dhumal said since the contract was signed by the previous regime, they will abide by the partnership.

With the Board trying to organise the IPL between September and November, it is highly unlikely it would scrap the partnership with Vivo. “For now, that’s not an option,” Dhumal said, however, making it clear that they will abide by the government guidelines.