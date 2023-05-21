IPL News

Vivrant Sharma breaks record, registers highest score by Indian in debut IPL innings

Team Sportstar
Chennai 21 May, 2023 16:58 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Vivrant Sharma bats during an IPL match against Mumbai Indians.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Vivrant Sharma bats during an IPL match against Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Vivrant Sharma on Sunday registered the highest ever score by an Indian in his debut innings in the Indian Premier League.

In SRH’s last group-stage fixture against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Vivrant scored 69 off 47 balls before falling to a short delivery from Akash Madhwal. His was the first wicket of the game, as MI skipper Rohit Sharma decided to bowl after winning the toss.

The damage, however, was already done by then, with 140 on the board with a ball remaining in the 14th over.

“I’m happy to have done it in my first game as a batter. I did make my debut a few games ago but didn’t get to bat. Satisfied because I had put in a lot of hours in the nets,” Vivrant told the broadcasters during the innings break.

Before Vivrant’s knock, Rajasthan Royals’ Swapnil Asnodkar held the record for scoring 60 against the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008. Gautam Gambhir (58* for DC vs RR, 2008), Devdutt Padikkal (56 for RCB vs SRH, 2020) and Ambati Rayudu (55 for MI vs RR, 2010) complete the top five.

