IPL News

Who is Akash Madhwal, Mumbai Indians bowler who impressed with 20th over against RCB?

MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: The 29-year-old Madhwal darted in a string of yorkers to Kedar Jadhav and Wanindu Hasaranga, conceding just six runs to prevent RCB from crossing the 200-run mark.

Team Sportstar
09 May, 2023 21:35 IST
09 May, 2023 21:35 IST
Featuring in his third match, Madhwal conceded 17 runs in his first over before an impressive 20th over against RCB.

Featuring in his third match, Madhwal conceded 17 runs in his first over before an impressive 20th over against RCB. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: The 29-year-old Madhwal darted in a string of yorkers to Kedar Jadhav and Wanindu Hasaranga, conceding just six runs to prevent RCB from crossing the 200-run mark.

Mumbai Indians seamer Akash Madhwal earned the spotlight with his impressive death bowling in an IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Featuring in his third match, Madhwal conceded 17 runs in his first over after MI sent RCB in to bat.

The right-arm seamer was taken to the cleaners by Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis in the 10th over - his first - during their menacing fourth-wicket partnership. MI clawed back with a flurry of wickets in the second-half despite its pacers leaking aplenty on a batting belter.

MI captain Rohit Sharma then turned to Madhwal in the final over. The 29-year-old darted in a string of yorkers to Kedar Jadhav and Wanindu Hasaranga, conceding just six runs to prevent RCB from crossing the 200-run mark.

Also Read
MI vs RCB Live Score: MI 0/0 (0), RCB 199/6 (20) - Maxwell, du Plessis power Bangalore to 199

Madhwal had gone wicketless on his IPL against Punjab Kings last week, while conceding 37 runs in three overs. In his previous outing, Madhwal dismissed Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway for his maiden wicket, giving away just four runs in his solitary over.

Madhwal, who represents Uttarakhand in the domestic circuit, joined MI during the IPL 2022 season as a replacement signing for an injured Suryakumar Yadav. He was retained by the franchise for this edition at his base price of INR 20 lakh.

Madhwal has picked up 25 wickets in as many T20 matches in his career besides 12 First-Class and 18 List A scalps.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh defends inexperienced Indian players after DC falls to another loss

IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi says batting failure to blame for LSG loss, sub-130 total chasable

IPL 2023 - Shubman Gill: We left too much for the lower middle order to do

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us