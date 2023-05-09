Who is Akash Madhwal, Mumbai Indians bowler who impressed with 20th over against RCB?

Mumbai Indians seamer Akash Madhwal earned the spotlight with his impressive death bowling in an IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Featuring in his third match, Madhwal conceded 17 runs in his first over after MI sent RCB in to bat.

The right-arm seamer was taken to the cleaners by Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis in the 10th over - his first - during their menacing fourth-wicket partnership. MI clawed back with a flurry of wickets in the second-half despite its pacers leaking aplenty on a batting belter.

MI captain Rohit Sharma then turned to Madhwal in the final over. The 29-year-old darted in a string of yorkers to Kedar Jadhav and Wanindu Hasaranga, conceding just six runs to prevent RCB from crossing the 200-run mark.

Madhwal had gone wicketless on his IPL against Punjab Kings last week, while conceding 37 runs in three overs. In his previous outing, Madhwal dismissed Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway for his maiden wicket, giving away just four runs in his solitary over.

Madhwal, who represents Uttarakhand in the domestic circuit, joined MI during the IPL 2022 season as a replacement signing for an injured Suryakumar Yadav. He was retained by the franchise for this edition at his base price of INR 20 lakh.

Madhwal has picked up 25 wickets in as many T20 matches in his career besides 12 First-Class and 18 List A scalps.