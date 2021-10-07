IPL 2021: Who is CSK's new recruit Dominic Drakes?

Cricket runs in Dominic Drakes' blood. The all-rounder from Barbados, who replaced the injured Sam Curran in the Chennai Super Kings, is the son of former West Indies pacer Vasbert Drakes.

The senior Drakes picked up 84 international wickets in 12 Tests and 34 ODIs for the West Indies between 1995 to 2004. The right-arm fast bowler had two fifers under his belt in the ICC World Cup 2003 against Canada and Kenya.

Left-arm seamer and left-handed batsman Dominic is only 19 T20 games old. But he strikes the ball at 159.41. He displayed nerves of steel to guide St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to its maiden Caribbean Premier League title last month in a thrilling contest.

Dominic smashed 48 n.o. (24b) against a quality St Lucia Kings bowling attack in the final. Chasing a target of 160, he took the game deep with three fours and as many sixes to clinch the title with a single off the last ball of the innings.

With 16 scalps in 11 games, he was also among the top five wicket-takers in the CPL.

The Indian Premier League will be the perfect platform for the new West Indian star to explode under a legendary captain in Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He will be relishing the company of Patriots skipper Dwayne Bravo in the CSK dugout.

"In my first session I had with Drakes, I told him you are not an emerging player, you're my main player," Bravo had lauded the youngster in the post-match presentation after winning the CPL.