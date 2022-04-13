IPL 2022: Who is Jitesh Sharma, the Punjab Kings batter?

Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma was bought by Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2022 for his base reserve price of Rs 20 lakh.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2015-16, Vidarbha's Jitesh was the third-highest run-scorer, scoring 343 runs at a strike rate of 143.51. He was with the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2016.

Jitesh made his Ranji Trophy debut in the 2015-16 season, scoring 180 runs in seven matches at an average of 18.

On Wednesday in a game against Mumbai Indians, Jitesh scored 30 off 15 balls, hammering two fours and two sixes.