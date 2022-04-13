IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News IPL 2022: Who is Jitesh Sharma, the Punjab Kings batter? In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2015-16, Jitesh was the third-highest run-getter, scoring 343 runs at a strike rate of 143.51. Team Sportstar 13 April, 2022 21:16 IST Jitesh Sharma in action. - Sportzpics for IPL Team Sportstar 13 April, 2022 21:16 IST Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma was bought by Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2022 for his base reserve price of Rs 20 lakh.In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2015-16, Vidarbha's Jitesh was the third-highest run-scorer, scoring 343 runs at a strike rate of 143.51. He was with the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2016.Jitesh made his Ranji Trophy debut in the 2015-16 season, scoring 180 runs in seven matches at an average of 18.On Wednesday in a game against Mumbai Indians, Jitesh scored 30 off 15 balls, hammering two fours and two sixes. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :