Who is Goa's Suyash Prabhudessai, RCB's newest signing at IPL 2022 auction

Goa batsman Suyash Prabhudessai got off to a flying start on his RCB debut in an IPL 2022 match against CSK at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

Needing 217 to win, RCB was reeling at 50 for four when Prabhudessai joined Shahbaz Ahmed at the crease. The two put on a fifty stand to steady RCB's chase.

Prabhudessai was particularly severe on CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja, collecting a four and six off his bowling in the 11th over. A reverse sweep over short third stood out. Prabhudessai was dropped on 32 off Dwayne Bravo's bowling. He was eventually clean bowled for 34 off 18 by Maheesh Theekshana.

Earlier, Prabhudessai pulled off a brilliant bit of fielding at backward point to run Moeen Ali out.

Prabhudessai scored 86 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 in five matches at 148.27 and followed it up with 134 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, scoring 134 runs in five matches. In the Ranji Trophy 2021-22, Prabhudessai was Goa's third-highest run-scorer with 236 runs in three matches at an average of 33.66.

While the right-hander averages 42.88 and 23.84 in First-Class cricket and List A, respectively, his T20 strike rate of 148.16 is what stands out most.