Who is Tilak Varma - Mumbai Indians' 19-year-old signing in IPL 2022?

Tilak Varma smashed his maiden IPL fifty off just 28 balls against Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai Indians' chase of 194 on Saturday at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. He thus became the youngest player to score a half-century for the Mumbai Indians, at 19 years and 145 days.

Tilak made his Ranji Trophy debut against Andhra three years ago. He also played for India in the U-19 World Cup in 2020 when the team finished runner-up to Bangladesh, scoring 38 and 48 in two games. The 19-year-old had a stellar 2021-22 domestic season, top-scoring for Hyderabad with 180 runs in five matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He was also the side's most prolific batter in the Ranji Trophy with 216 runs in six innings. The left-hander began his season with a good outing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, compiling 215 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 147.26.

He was roped in by the Mumbai Indians for Rs. 1.7 crore at the IPL 2022 auction.

“Definitely, it is a dream to play in the IPL and honestly hoping to play this season,” Tilak told Sportstar after hearing of his IPL contract. I have attended selection trials for most of the franchisees. So, the desire has always been there as IPL is a huge platform to showcase one’s talent,” he said.