Women's T20 Challenge 2020 Final Trailblazers vs Supernovas Predicted Playing XI TRL vs SPN Dream 11 Women's IPL Live Score Updates Line-up Team combination Final XI: Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers takes on Harmanpreet Kaur's Supernovas

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live coverage of the final of the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 between Trailblazers and Supernovas at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah at 7:30 PM IST.

Preview

Supernovas and Trailblazers come face to face for the second time in three days. The stakes are higher this time around, with the Women's T20 Challenge trophy up for grabs.

If their last meeting is anything to go by, there is certainly much to look forward to in the final at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. Supernovas, the winner of the tournament's two previous editions, had won that thriller by two runs, with left-arm spinner Radha Yadav bowling a superb last over.

And it was a must-win match for Harmanpreet Kaur's women as a loss would have knocked them out. Having won the nail-biting thriller, they have the momentum heading into the summit clash.

Predicted Playing XI

Trailblazers Probable XI: Smriti Mandhana (C), Deepti Sharma, Jhulan Goswami, Richa Ghosh (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deandra Dottin, Nattakan Chantam, Harleen Deol, D Hemalatha, Sophie Ecclestone, Salma Khatun

Supernovas Probable XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (C) Chamati Athapaththu, Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shashikala Siriwardene, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shakela Selman, Ayabonga Khaka, Poonam Yadav

All you need to know

What: Women's T20 Challenge 2020, Trailblazers vs Supernovas

When: Final, November 9 at 7:30 PM, IST

Where: Trailblazers vs Supernovas, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

TV Channel – Star Sports

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar

The squads:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Atapattu (SL), Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Shashikala Siriwardene (SL), Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman (WI), Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka (SA) and Muskan Malik.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D. Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun (Ban), Sophie Ecclestone (Eng), Natthakan Chantham (Tha), Deandra Dottin (WI) and Kashvee Gautam.

