RR vs CSK: Yashasvi scores second fastest fifty by uncapped player in IPL

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, in reply to Chennai Super Kings' 189 in the first innings on Saturday, got his side off to a confident start with his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) fifty off 19 balls.

This is now the second fastest fifty by an uncapped player in the IPL, behind Ishan Kishan's feat off 17 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018.

It is also the second quickest by an RR batter, after Jos Buttler's 18-ball half century against the Delhi Capitals in 2018.

Jaiswal, was however, dismissed only two balls after he reached the mark by KM Asif.