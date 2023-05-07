IPL News

Yuzvendra Chahal becomes joint-highest wicket-taker in IPL during RR v SRH

Chahal became the joint-highest wicket-taker in the competitions history, tied with CSK’s Dwayne Bravo at 183 wickets.

CHENNAIr 07 May, 2023 22:57 IST
Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates after taking the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen.

Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates after taking the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen. | Photo Credit: AFP

Yuzvendra Chahal on Sunday became the joint-highest wicket taker in IPL with 183 wickets in 143 innings, tied with Dwyane Bravo who has the same number of wickets in 161 matches.

He reached the tally with a four-wicket haul during Rajasthan Royals’ match against Sunrisers Hyderabad when he took the wicket Heinrich Klaasen. Chahal also removed Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh and Rahul Tripathi in the innings.

He ended the match with figures of four for 29 as the Royals were defending 215 runs. With four-fer, Chahal took his tally to 17 wickets in this year’s IPL.

Chahal had won the Purple Cap in the 2022 season, picking 27 wickets in 17 innings as the Royals reached the final.

Despite his Chahal’s heroics, the Royals lost the contest by four wickets as Abdul Samad hit a six off the final delivery with four needed to win.

