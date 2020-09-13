Pictures

IPL 2020 CSK pictures: Dhoni and Co. all set and raring to go!

Presenting a picture compilation of the Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings team as they hit the nets in Dubai, United Arab Emirates ahead of IPL 2020.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Dubai 13 September, 2020 18:57 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Dubai 13 September, 2020 18:57 IST
Chennai Super Kings
The Chennai Super Kings unit is seen sharing a light moment on the field. Photo: Chennai Super Kings
1/6
Mahendra Singh Dhoni
The helicopter has landed in Dubai! Photo: Chennai Super Kings
2/6
Shane Watson
Watt -o-shot! Shane Watson flicks one through the fine leg region. Photo: Chennai Super Kings
3/6
Deepak Chahar
Deepak Chahar recently tested COVID-19 negative and is back training on the field. Photo: Chennai Super Kings
4/6
Ravindra Jadeja
How many times will we see Ravindra Jadeja do his signature sword celebration in UAE this year? Photo: Chennai Super Kings
5/6
Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis is all padded up and ready to smash it out of the park! Photo: Chennai Super Kings
6/6
 Related