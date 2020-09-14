Pictures

IPL 2020 team pictures: "Sadda" Kings XI Punjab ready for the carnival!

Presenting a picture compilation of the Kings XI Punjab players as they hit the nets in the United Arab Emirates ahead of the IPL 2020 season.

14 September, 2020 21:09 IST
Chris Gayle
"Universe Boss" sharpening his swords before hitting the nets. Talk about an intimidating sight! Photo: KINGS XI PUNJAB
KL Rahul
Skipper leading from the front! K.L. Rahul will have a huge responsibility to guide KXIP to success this season. Photo: Kings XI Punjab
Mohammed Shami
Whether it's his farmhouse during the lockdwon or the nets in the UAE, Indian pacer Mohammad Shami's deliveries are equally lethal. Photo: Kings XI Punjab
Mandeep Singh
"Sadda" Mandeep Singh showing his teammates how it's done! Photo: Kings XI Punjab
Hardus Viljoen
Hardus Viljoen sweating it out at training under the watchful eyes of Anil Kumble (background). Photo: Kings XI Punjab
Prabhsimran Singh
The one that sticks!! Wicket-keeper batsman Prabhsimran Singh putting his reflexes to test. Photo: Kings XI Punjab
Mayank Agarwal
How many runs will Mayank Agarwal score this IPL season? Photo: Kings XI Punjab
Kings XI Punjab
A game of frisbee to after an intense net session is how the boys of Punjab prefer to unwind. Photo: Kings XI Punjab
