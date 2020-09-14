Pictures

IPL 2020 team pictures: Rajasthan Royals ready to "Halla Bol"

Presenting a picture compilation of the Rajasthan Royals players as they hit the nets in the United Arab Emirates ahead of the IPL 2020 season.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
14 September, 2020 19:30 IST
ANUJ RAWAT
SCREAMER! Anuj Rawat plucks one out of thin air during RR's net session. Photo: RAJASTHAN ROYALS
1/6
David Miller
Any guesses where that ball would have landed after being smacked by the middle of David Miller's bat? Photo: RAJASTHAN ROYALS
2/6
Varun Aaron
Beware, batsmen! Varun Aaron will be eager to rattle the opposition with this fierce pace. Photo: RAJASTHAN ROYALS
3/6
Sanju Samson
"Going...going...gone!" Sanju Samson sends one out of the park. Wonder if he hit a bus like Rohit Sharma or car like Kevin O'Brien! Photo: RAJASTHAN ROYALS
4/6
Mayank Markande
Spinning a "Royal" web there, Mayank Markande? Photo: RAJASTHAN ROYALS
5/6
Coach: "Halla Bol!" RR squad: Photo: RAJASTHAN ROYALS
6/6
