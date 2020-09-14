Pictures IPL 2020 team pictures: Rajasthan Royals ready to "Halla Bol" Presenting a picture compilation of the Rajasthan Royals players as they hit the nets in the United Arab Emirates ahead of the IPL 2020 season. Team Sportstar 14 September, 2020 19:30 IST Team Sportstar 14 September, 2020 19:30 IST SCREAMER! Anuj Rawat plucks one out of thin air during RR's net session. Photo: RAJASTHAN ROYALS 1/6 Any guesses where that ball would have landed after being smacked by the middle of David Miller's bat? Photo: RAJASTHAN ROYALS 2/6 Beware, batsmen! Varun Aaron will be eager to rattle the opposition with this fierce pace. Photo: RAJASTHAN ROYALS 3/6 "Going...going...gone!" Sanju Samson sends one out of the park. Wonder if he hit a bus like Rohit Sharma or car like Kevin O'Brien! Photo: RAJASTHAN ROYALS 4/6 Spinning a "Royal" web there, Mayank Markande? Photo: RAJASTHAN ROYALS 5/6 Coach: "Halla Bol!" RR squad: Photo: RAJASTHAN ROYALS 6/6