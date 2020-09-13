Pictures IPL: Full list of Purple Cap winners (highest wicket-takers) From Lasith Malinga to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, we present you the list of all the Purple Cap holders in the Indian Premier League between 2008 and 2019. Team Sportstar Kolkata 13 September, 2020 22:10 IST Team Sportstar Kolkata 13 September, 2020 22:10 IST 2008 - Sohail Tanvir (Rajasthan Royals): Matches: 11, Wickets: 22, Economy: 6.46, Best: 6-14 His unusual action and pace terrorised batsmen in the inaugural edition. Photo: R.V. MOORTHY 1/12 2009 - R. P. Singh (Deccan Chargers): Matches: 16, Wickets: 23, Economy: 6.98, Best: 4-22 His bowling performances helped Deccan Chargers win the title. Photo: AP 2/12 2010 - Pragyan Ojha (Deccan Chargers): Matches: 16, Wickets: 21, Economy: 7.29, Best: 3-26 The left-arm spinner finished IPL 2010 with 21 wickets for Deccan Chargers. Photo: K. R. DEEPAK 3/12 2011 - Lasith Malinga (Mumbai Indians): Matches: 16, Wickets: 28, Economy: 5.95, Best: 5-13 The Mumbai Indians pacer's toe-crushers were too much for batsmen to handle. Photo: G. P. SAMPATH KUMAR 4/12 2012 - Morne Morkel (Delhi Daredevils): Matches: 16, Wickets: 25, Economy: 7.19, Best: 4-20 The South African pacer's unplayable bouncers were key to Delhi Daredevils run into the playoffs. Photo: AKHILESH KUMAR 5/12 2013 - Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings): Matches: 18, Wickets: 32, Economy: 7.95, Best: 4-42 The CSK fan-favourite is one of the two bowlers to win the Purple Cap twice. Photo: V. GANESAN 6/12 2014- Mohit Sharma (Chennai Super Kings): Matches: 16, Wickets: 23, Economy: 8.39, Best: 4-14 Sharma enjoyed his best IPL season in 2014 as Chennai Super Kings reached the playoffs. Photo: K. R. DEEPAK 7/12 2015 - Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings): Matches: 17, Wickets: 26, Economy: 8.14, Best: 3-22 Bravo bagged his second Purple Cap in the 2015 edition. Photo: VIVEK BENDRE 8/12 2016 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad): Matches: 17, Wickets: 23, Economy: 7.42, Best: 4-29 His guile in the opening overs and at the death were key to Sunrisers Hyderabad's title triumph in 2016. Photo: K. MURALI KUMAR 9/12 2017- Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad): Matches: 14, Wickets: 26, Economy: 7.05, Best: 5-19 He became the second bowler after Dwayne Bravo to win two Purple Caps in IPL. Photo: SPORTZPICS 10/12 2018 - Andrew Tye (Kings XI Punjab): Matches: 14, Wickets: 24, Economy: 8, Best: 4-16 Tye made his mark as a limited-overs specialist as his variations of pace and yorkers kept batsmen guessing. Photo: VIVEK BENDRE 11/12 2019 - Imran Tahir (Chennai Super Kings): Matches: 17, Wickets: 26, Economy: 6.69, Best: 4-12 Tahir's bowling in 2019 was as memorable as his wicket celebrations as CSK reached the final. Photo: K. R. DEEPAK 12/12