Pictures

IPL 2020 team pictures: Kohli and Co sweat it out in the nets in UAE!

Presenting a picture compilation of the Royal Challengers Bangalore players as they hit the nets in the United Arab Emirates ahead of IPL 2020.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
11 September, 2020 21:54 IST
Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers take a jog around the park. Photo: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Dale Steyn and Mohammed Siraj
Wonder what the joke was here... Photo: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Umesh Yadav
The Vidarbha Hurricane is all set to make a mess of the woodwork in the UAE. Photo: Royal Challengers Bangalore
AB de Villiers
Nothing to see here. Just Mr 360 doing his thing. Photo: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli having a chat with his boys ahead of the hustle. Photo: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Virat Kohli
No surprises regarding where the ball went a few seconds after this picture was clicked! Photo: Royal Challengers Bangalore
