Top 10 run-getters in the IPL

India is gearing up for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is scheduled to start from April 9. Defending champion Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the first game.

Ahead of IPL 2021, Sportstar takes a look at the highest run-scorers in the history of the tournament.

1. Virat Kohli

'The Run-Machine' Kohli tops this list with a staggering 5,878 runs in 192 matches.

Bought in 2008 on a youth contract by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kohli did not enjoy a good first season for the franchise. Over time, he established himself as one of the best batsmen in the world and became captain in 2013 after Daniel Vettori’s retirement.

He won the Orange Cap at the end of the 2016 edition after scoring 973 runs in 16 matches.

2. Suresh Raina

The talented batsman finds himself second on this list having scored 5,368 runs in 193 matches.

READ | Top 10 batsmen with most sixes in IPL

Mainly known for his exploits with the three-time champion Chennai Super Kings, Raina has many 'Man-of-the-Match' performances to his credit. He was the first player in IPL history to cross the 2,000- and 5000-run mark.

3. David Warner

This Australian power-hitter has scored 5,254 runs in 142 matches.

One of the most destructive openers in the modern game, Warner captained his team Sunrisers Hyderabad to its maiden IPL title in 2016. He relished a blistering campaign that season having racked up 848 runs in 17 matches. He holds the record of winning the Orange Cup the most number of times - thrice.

4. Rohit Sharma

Sharma has an impressive record of 5,230 runs in 200 matches.

He is one of the most naturally-gifted batsmen in the world and his playing style is tailor-made for the shorter format.

ALSO READ | Top 10 wicket-takers in IPL

Sharma boasts of four IPL titles as the captain of defending champion Mumbai Indians (MI) and another as a player of the now-defunct Deccan Chargers.

5. Shikhar Dhawan

The flamboyant left-handed batsman has 5,197 runs in 176 matches.

An important player for the Delhi Capitals, Dhawan became the first player in IPL history to score back-to-back centuries against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings (then known as Kings XI Punjab) in October 2020.

He is also the fifth player to cross the 5000 run-mark after Warner.

6. AB de Villiers

Popularly known as ‘Mr. 360’, de Villiers has registered 4,849 runs in 169 matches.

One of RCB’s most prolific players, he has five 100+ partnerships and two 200+ stands with captain Kohli. A proven match-winner, AB de Villiers also puts in a good shift behind the wickets.

7. Chris Gayle

The name is known to strike fear among the best of bowlers!

TEST YOUR IPL KNOWLEDGE | IPL 2021 Quiz — Set 3

Known for his effortless hitting and power-packed performances, Gayle has notched up 4,772 runs in 132 matches. He holds the record of having scored the most centuries (six) and sixes (349) in IPL history.

8. MS Dhoni

'Thala' Dhoni, having scored 4,632 runs in 204 matches, has also led the Chennai Super Kings to two titles.

Even though he announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, he will be seen donning CSK's yellow in the 14th edition of the IPL again.

9. Robin Uthappa

Uthappa is known for his power-packed performances over the years. His ability to win matches makes him an asset for many teams.

With 4,607 runs in 189 matches, he is best known for his stellar knocks during Kolkata Knight Riders' title-winning runs in 2012 and 2014.

10. Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir has relished a great IPL career with 4,217 runs off 154 matches.

Despite starting with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), he is mainly known for his stint with KKR, a side he skippered to two titles. He hung up his boots in 2018.