All 10 teams involved in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be submitting their list of retained players on Tuesday ahead of the mini-auction.

In addition to the purse remaining from the previous auction and the value of the players they release; teams will have an additional Rs 5 crore to spend in the upcoming auction — to be held in Kochi on December 23 — taking the overall purse tally to Rs 95 crore.

Earlier today, Australian wicketkeeper batter Cameron Green confirmed that he will enter the 2023 IPL mini-auction while his teammate Pat Cummins opted out of the upcoming season.

Where to watch IPL retention 2023 live?

The IPL retention show will be telecasted on TV in the Star Sports network.

At what time will IPL Retention 2023 begin?

The IPL Retention 2023 will begin at 06:00 PM IST.