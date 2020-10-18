Videos Aakash Chopra reveals what its like batting with Virender Sehwag In e03 of Tissot presents Sportstar Extras T20 Time, cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra takes us through his tryst with the game and the many experiences along the way. 18 October, 2020 09:45 IST 18 October, 2020 09:45 IST IPL 2020: DC vs CSK - form guide, head-to-head, star players IPL 2020, RR vs RCB: form guide, head-to-head, star players CSK vs DC, IPL 2020 highlights: Dhawan's unbeaten hundred leads Delhi to win over Chennai IPL match today: MI vs KKR- form guide, star players, rivalry More Videos AB De Villiers moved down the order - did RCB miss a trick? RCB vs KXIP, IPL 2020 highlights: Gayle, Rahul hit fifties as KXIP beats RCB in last-ball thriller IPL 2020: RCB vs KXIP- form guide, rivalry, star players IPL match today: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - all you need to know SRH vs CSK, IPL 2020 highlights: Jadeja, Curran help Super Kings beat Sunrisers by 20 runs Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab match review IPL 2020: MI vs DC- Head-to-head record, statistics preview IPL 2020: SRH vs RR- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for