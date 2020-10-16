Videos AB De Villiers moved down the order - did RCB miss a trick? An in-form AB De Villiers came in at number 6 with just 24 balls left in the innings. Did Royal Challengers get it wrong with this strategy change? Team Sportstar 16 October, 2020 11:48 IST Team Sportstar 16 October, 2020 11:48 IST AB De Villiers moved down the order - did RCB miss a trick? RCB vs KXIP, IPL 2020 highlights: Gayle, Rahul hit fifties as KXIP beats RCB in last-ball thriller IPL 2020: RCB vs KXIP- form guide, rivalry, star players IPL match today: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - all you need to know More Videos SRH vs CSK, IPL 2020 highlights: Jadeja, Curran help Super Kings beat Sunrisers by 20 runs Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab match review IPL 2020: MI vs DC- Head-to-head record, statistics preview IPL 2020: SRH vs RR- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for Rashid Khan's double wicket maiden recipe - simple line and length, knowing batsman's weakness IPL 2020: Strike-rate is overrated, says K.L. Rahul IPL match today: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals - all you need to know WATCH: CSK botches up run chase, hands KKR win - match review