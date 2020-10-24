Videos

Stephen Fleming: CSK lost the game in the powerplay itself

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming says the team's show against Mumbai Indians in Sharjah sums up its entire campaign this season.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
24 October, 2020 05:50 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
24 October, 2020 05:50 IST
Stephen Fleming: CSK lost the game in the powerplay itself
IPL 2020, CSK vs MI: Players to watch out for, head-to-head record
IPL 2020 match today: RR vs SRH- Head-to-head, form guide, star players
KKR vs RCB
KKR vs RCB, IPL 2020 highlights: Siraj's two maidens, three wickets decimate Knight Riders
 More Videos
KXIP vs DC
KXIP vs DC, IPL 2020 highlights: From Dhawan's second consecutive hundred to Pooran's quickfire fifty
Dhoni vs Smith
CSK vs RR, IPL 2020 highlights: From Buttler's knock to Royals' leg-spinners' brilliant show
IPL 2020: MI vs KXIP- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for
IPL 2020: SRH vs KKR- Head-to-head record, form guide, star players
Aakash Chopra reveals what its like batting with Virender Sehwag
IPL 2020: DC vs CSK - form guide, head-to-head, star players
IPL 2020, RR vs RCB: form guide, head-to-head, star players
CSK vs DC, IPL 2020 highlights: Dhawan's unbeaten hundred leads Delhi to win over Chennai