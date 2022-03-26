Videos

IPL 2022: CSK v KKR Head-to-head stats, most wickets, most runs

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings faces Kolkata Knight Riders in the first game of IPL 2022, on March 26. Here's the head-to-head stats, most runs, most wickets breakdown.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
26 March, 2022 09:46 IST

IPL 2022: CSK v KKR Head-to-head stats, most wickets, most runs

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
26 March, 2022 09:46 IST

 

IPL 2022: CSK v KKR Head-to-head stats, most wickets, most runs
Best economy rate by a bowler in IPL: Top 5 list
Shikhar Dhawan
Most fours by a batsman in IPL: Top 5 list
Chris Gayle
Most sixes by a batsman in IPL: Top 5 list

Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.

 More Videos
Top 5 wicket-takers in IPL history
IPL 2022 Retention list: Surprise Omissions
From Rahul and Rashid moving on to MS Dhoni's potential last hurrah - IPL 2022 Retention takeaways
IPL 2022: Full list of retained players, rules leading to mega auction
IPL 2021: Indian youngsters steal the show, earn T20 World Cup experience
IPL 2021 - Top 5 wicket takers - From Harshal Patel & Jasprit Bumrah to Shardul Thakur - Purple Cap
IPL 2021 Most Runs: From Ruturaj Gaikwad to Glenn Maxwell
IPL 2021 Most sixes: From KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis to Sanju Samson
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App