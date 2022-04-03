Videos

IPL 2022: CSK vs PBKS head-to-head stats, players to watch out for

Indian Premier League 2022: Here are the head-to-head stats and players to watch out for ahead of the Chennai Super Kings versus Punjab Kings match on Sunday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
03 April, 2022 08:24 IST

IPL 2022: CSK vs PBKS head-to-head stats, players to watch out for

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
03 April, 2022 08:24 IST
Pravin Tambe gets emotional at KKR's screening of 'Kaun Pravin Tambe'
Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya
GT vs DC, IPL 2022 stats: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for, predicted XI
IPL 2022: MI v RR Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
IPL 2022: KKR vs Punjab Kings head-to-head stats, players to watch out for

Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.

 More Videos
LSG v CSK Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
RCB vs KKR Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
IPL 2022: SRH v RR Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans, predicted XI, players to watch out for
IPL 2022: RCB v Punjab Kings Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
IPL 2022: DC v MI Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
IPL 2022: CSK v KKR Head-to-head stats and players to watch out for
Best economy rate by a bowler in IPL: Top 5 list