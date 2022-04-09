Videos IPL 2022: CSK vs SRH head-to-head stats, players to watch out for Indian Premier League 2022: Here are the head-to-head records and stats ahead of the Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. Team Sportstar NAVI MUMBAI 09 April, 2022 10:02 IST IPL 2022: CSK vs SRH head-to-head stats, players to watch out for Team Sportstar NAVI MUMBAI 09 April, 2022 10:02 IST Hardik Pandya: I am enjoying captaincy, always want extra responsibility Pat Cummins 56* vs MI - One for the highlight reel Rishabh Pant: We need to better our batting, were 10 runs short vs LSG GT vs PBKS, IPL 2022 stats: Players to watch out for, predicted XI Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. More Videos Pat Cummins reveals batting plan against Jasprit Bumrah LSG vs DC, IPL 2022 stats: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for, predicted XI IPL 2022: MI vs KKR head-to-head stats, players to watch out for IPL 2022: RCB vs RR head-to-head stats, players to watch out for SRH vs LSG, IPL 2022 stats: Players to watch out for, predicted XI IPL 2022 updated Purple Cap list after GT vs DC: Umesh Yadav grabs top spot IPL 2022 updated Orange Cap list after GT vs DC: Buttler on top IPL 2022: CSK vs PBKS head-to-head stats, players to watch out for